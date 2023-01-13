ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12.

Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Bachicha's attackers were Victor Madero, 45, Ricardo Nava, 35, and Edgar A. Castillo, 35. An investigation revealed that the trio had two "inmate-manufactured weapons." Bachicha was moved by prison staff to the prison's treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, and the Kern County Coroner are investigating Bachicha's death. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

Jackie Ray
3d ago

one inmate was killed by 3 other inmates . guess what? that's what they do. the average citizen has no real clue about inmates and prison politics..they aren't boy scouts up in there. those are the types of people Gavin Newsom is putting back out on the streets of California.

chadlove5
3d ago

Put the blame where it belongs, open boarders,people turning America into the country they came from. Their not looking for a better life,their looking to take your life. We all know where the blame lies.

