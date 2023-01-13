Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison

A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12.

Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Bachicha's attackers were Victor Madero, 45, Ricardo Nava, 35, and Edgar A. Castillo, 35. An investigation revealed that the trio had two "inmate-manufactured weapons." Bachicha was moved by prison staff to the prison's treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

KVSP’s Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, and the Kern County Coroner are investigating Bachicha's death. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.