Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
thesungazette.com
Rush Bowls serves up a new location in Visalia
VISALIA – Rush Bowls announced they will be setting up a shop in Visalia and are set to blend up a storm of fruit smoothie bowls and on-the-go bites for residents by mid-February. Jason and Clarissa Osborn, franchise owners of Rush Bowls Visalia, sought to bring healthy fast food...
thesungazette.com
Passengers
The Methodist ship took its final tour through the straights of Lindsay Sunday, then docked and disembarked its passengers, who were many. Only a few were those who had been holding down the pews for the last decade. Many more were former pewholders who came to say goodbye to this blessed vessel.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
goldrushcam.com
A Few Strong Thunderstorms Are Possible Saturday In The Coastal Range, San Joaquin Valley, And Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Madera Counties and Yosemite
Includes Merced, Madera and Mariposa Counties and Yosemite. January 13, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a few strong thunderstorms are possible, mainly north of Kern County Saturday. Small hail and wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are a couple of hazards associated with strong thunderstorms.
thesungazette.com
Scammers ‘Play’ with local officials’ emails
On Jan. 9, two members of The Sun-Gazette staff received emails from county elected officials indicating suspicion of fraud. One individual serves on the Tulare County Board of Education while the other, Terry Sayer, serves on Tulare’s City Council. One scam involved asking the email recipient to purchase Google Play store gift cards, while the other involved inquiring about the recipient’s Amazon account. Fortunately, both hacked emails were detected and taken care of without apparent negative consequences.
goldrushcam.com
Kern Valley State Prison Officials in Delano, California are Currently Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide - Was Attacked by Three Other Incarcerated Persons
January 13, 2023 - DELANO – Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) officials are investigating the death of Louis J. Bachicha as a homicide after he was attacked by three other incarcerated persons on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. At approximately 6:29 p.m., officers responded when incarcerated persons Victor M. Madero,...
thesungazette.com
Eucalyptus tree falls, kills two on hwy 99
On Jan. 10, at approximately 5:55 a.m., the Fresno Communications Center received several calls of a multiple vehicle crash which occurred on northbound Highway 99 north of Betty Drive near the township of Goshen. It was dark and windy with moderate rainfall as officers from the California Highway Patrol Visalia Area Office were dispatched to the scene to investigate.
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
Hanford Sentinel
Lou Martinez looking for more public access to city government
Hanford native Lou Martinez wants to reflect the voice of the city's residents, and brings to the table the experience he says will allow him to do that. Newly elected in November, Councilmember Martinez' term runs through 2026, and is his second term after first serving on the City Council from 2010 to 2014.
sjvsun.com
Kings Co. hit by scam, loses $85,000
Kings County was the victim of a fraudulent transaction, which will cost the county around $85,000. The Kings County Board of Supervisors learned of the loss during its meeting on Tuesday. The big picture: The fraudulent transaction came when the county issued a $894,000 check to the perpetrator who was...
Inmate killed by 3 men at Kern Valley State Prison
A Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) inmate was killed by three other inmates on Thurs, Jan 12. Louis J. Bachicha, 34, was attacked in a dayroom at the Delano prison around 6:29 p.m.
Coroner identifies 2 victims in Darling Point Drive shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a shooting last week at a southwest Bakersfield home. The coroner identified the victims as Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento; and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. According to a coroner’s report, Halliman Jr. and Ramirez Jr. […]
goldrushcam.com
Tulare County Sheriff's Office Reports Six Dead in Early Morning Massacre at Home in Goshen (With Video) – Victims Include 17-Year-Old Mother and Her Six-Month-Old Baby
January 16, 2023 - Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) officials report just before 4 a.m. today, TCSO Deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots fired. The reporting party believed an active shooter was in the area because of the amount of shots being heard.
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
sierranewsonline.com
Wind, Rain And Snow Returning Today
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports that another round of winter storms will return to our area this weekend. A flood watch, winter storm warning, and a risk of excessive rainfall are all in place now. Rockslides, mudslides, and debris flow flooding are possible. Another atmospheric river...
Bakersfield Now
Inmate killed after alleged prison attack in Delano
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating a death of an inmate as a homicide after allegedly attacked by three inmates. Officials said on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 6:29 p.m., 34-year-old Louis J. Bachicha was attacked by three other inmates, Victor M. Madero, Ricardo Nava and Edgar A. Castillo.
Earthquake shakes near Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A 3.2 earthquake shook Porterville at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS is reporting the 3.2 quake was centered 10km east of Porterville with a depth of 7.6 km. No damage or injuries have been reported. For more information on the quake visit USGS.
