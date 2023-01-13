Read full article on original website
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
This Colorado Ranch Brings a Little ‘Yellowstone’ to Montrose Colorado
The overwhelming popularity of FOX's Yellowstone cannot be denied. Like the ubiquity of the video game Fortnite, you can't go anywhere without hearing about the Dutton saga. Who would've known that the hottest thing on TV after Game of Thrones finished up would be about ranchers?. Yes, the hard frontier...
What is Delta Colorado’s Elevation?
Have you ever wondered what the elevation of Delta, Colorado was? Well, wonder no more, as that's the exact information that we will be imparting to you today. You're welcome. First, let's take a quick look at what our competitors are. I mean, our neighbors' elevations are. It's always a good idea to have numbers to compare, just to give you a better idea of what we're dealing with.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Montrose Colorado?
By mid-January in Colorado, we're usually already deep within the throws of the winter season. While winters haven't been especially harsh for those of us on the Western Slope for the past few years, I've been here since 2016 and have yet to experience a year without at least one major winter snowstorm. Nothing that's overly dangerous, like the storm that struck the eastern US last month, but enough snow that you're definitely shoveling the driveway in the morning.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Grand Junction, Colorado Home Includes Views of All the Grand Valley Features
Maybe 2023 is the year you move into a new home in Grand Junction. If you are looking for a house with some incredible views we found one for ya. The best part is, you get all the views from a central Grand Junction location. This Colorado dream home is...
Grand Junction Colorado Shares Our Favorite Celebrity Encounters
It's always fun to hear about celebrity encounters in Colorado. We have all had a couple of run-ins with famous people, and some of us were lucky enough to get a photo to document the occasion. We asked you which celebrities you have met and if you had any pictures...
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023
We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
Live in Your Own Log Cabin, Right Here in Montrose Colorado
Remember Lincoln Logs, the toy that every kid used to use to build houses for their other toys? Even Skeletor was able to get his own digs, and there's no way he'd pass a background check. Maybe it was just me, but playing with logs as a kid always made me daydream about what it would be like to live in a log cabin.
If Grand Junction Won $500 This Is Who We Would Spend It On
If people in Grand Junction, Colorado won $500, who would they spend the money on? For that matter, what would they buy them?. I asked on Facebook, "If you won $500 and had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" Answers came pouring in. Take a look, and you'll see just how awesome we are in Grand Junction.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Check Out 20 of Western Colorado’s Most Popular Churches for Sunday Service
One resolution I heard a few listeners tell me about was their desire to get back to attending church more regularly in 2023. You can't go wrong take some time for spiritual and mental health, but which Grand Junction church is right for you?. We asked you which places in...
Clifton Colorado Library Invites You to ‘Beam Signing Celebration’
Crews are making progress on the new Clifton, Colorado library, and you're requested to share something of yours with the new library. A public celebration is coming up in January 2023, and you're invited. Actually, you are going to be asked to contribute something to the library. They're not asking for money, time, or materials. What do they want?
Winter Activities you Need to Enjoy in Colorado This Year
Montrose is a beautiful town to live and work, in and of course, play in. You won't get an extreme winter, like a few of the neighboring towns. How about all the activities to enjoy in the winter, and many are close by?. Winter Activities You Need to Enjoy in...
One-Eyed Cat and Rescued Puppy Ready For Adoption In Grand Junction
Two cats for the price of one and an adorable puppy, recently rescued, are ready to find their forever homes in Grand Junction. We are featuring some loveable pets today from the Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are available for adoption right now. Take a look at our featured pets of the week and see if maybe you fall in love and decide to take one -possibly two - home.
You Have to See the Shower in this Montrose Colorado Mansion
Homes on the Bridges are always beautiful, but this house on Painted Wall Lane is something particularly special. Absolutely everything about the place feels like it was specifically designed to make you feel like you're living in a cave, and I mean that in the best way possible. Nowhere is...
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store
Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
