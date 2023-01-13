ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What is Delta Colorado’s Elevation?

Have you ever wondered what the elevation of Delta, Colorado was? Well, wonder no more, as that's the exact information that we will be imparting to you today. You're welcome. First, let's take a quick look at what our competitors are. I mean, our neighbors' elevations are. It's always a good idea to have numbers to compare, just to give you a better idea of what we're dealing with.
DELTA, CO
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Montrose Colorado?

By mid-January in Colorado, we're usually already deep within the throws of the winter season. While winters haven't been especially harsh for those of us on the Western Slope for the past few years, I've been here since 2016 and have yet to experience a year without at least one major winter snowstorm. Nothing that's overly dangerous, like the storm that struck the eastern US last month, but enough snow that you're definitely shoveling the driveway in the morning.
MONTROSE, CO
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
MONTROSE, CO
Live in Your Own Log Cabin, Right Here in Montrose Colorado

Remember Lincoln Logs, the toy that every kid used to use to build houses for their other toys? Even Skeletor was able to get his own digs, and there's no way he'd pass a background check. Maybe it was just me, but playing with logs as a kid always made me daydream about what it would be like to live in a log cabin.
MONTROSE, CO
If Grand Junction Won $500 This Is Who We Would Spend It On

If people in Grand Junction, Colorado won $500, who would they spend the money on? For that matter, what would they buy them?. I asked on Facebook, "If you won $500 and had to spend it on someone else, who would you spend it on, and what would you buy them?" Answers came pouring in. Take a look, and you'll see just how awesome we are in Grand Junction.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
One-Eyed Cat and Rescued Puppy Ready For Adoption In Grand Junction

Two cats for the price of one and an adorable puppy, recently rescued, are ready to find their forever homes in Grand Junction. We are featuring some loveable pets today from the Roice-Hurst Humane Society that are available for adoption right now. Take a look at our featured pets of the week and see if maybe you fall in love and decide to take one -possibly two - home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Watch: Video Shows Shoplifters In Action At Clifton Liquor Store

Local authorities are asking for help to identify two individuals believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident at a local liquor store. According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened last month at East Valley Liquors at 418 32 Road in Clifton. Video surveillance captured images of the suspects, and it is hoped they can be identified. This particular incident took place on December 21 just before 8:00 p.m.
CLIFTON, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

