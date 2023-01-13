By mid-January in Colorado, we're usually already deep within the throws of the winter season. While winters haven't been especially harsh for those of us on the Western Slope for the past few years, I've been here since 2016 and have yet to experience a year without at least one major winter snowstorm. Nothing that's overly dangerous, like the storm that struck the eastern US last month, but enough snow that you're definitely shoveling the driveway in the morning.

