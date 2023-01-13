A key opinion leader shares considerations for seeking eligibility and enrollment in clinical trials for patients with Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: In Rett syndrome, we’re very fortunate that the field of research is advancing, and there are clinical trials on the horizon. There are a lot of potential interventions that we hope will come our way for our children. How do families learn about clinical trials? With the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, we’ve developed a tool on our website called My Clinical Trial Finder, where families can come to our website and put in a couple of key pieces of information. We try to deliver a return result that will tell them about all of the clinical trials that are seeking enrollment that they can participate in.

