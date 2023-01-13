Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Black and Hispanic patients treated for retinal detachment with surgery had worse vision results than white patients
New research from Boston Medical Center found that Black and Hispanics patients treated with surgery for retinal detachment had worse vision results than white patients. Published in the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology, the study suggests that higher rates of proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR), retinal scarring resulting from retinal detachment, in minority patients may contribute to these findings.
ajmc.com
Hydroxychloroquine Dose Associated With Greater Risk of Incident Retinopathy
Patients who took hydroxychloroquine had an overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy of 8.6% after 15 years. A higher dose of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a greater risk of incident retinopathy, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 8.6% after 15 years in all patients who used the treatment for inflammatory diseases.
MedicalXpress
Acupuncture and acupressure may help alleviate pain and anxiety in patients undergoing surgery for gynecologic cancer
Patients undergoing surgery for ovarian and endometrial cancers often experience anxiety and pain. A new study indicates that acupressure before surgery may help reduce anxiety and following this up with acupuncture during surgery may provide an added benefit of lessening severe pain. The research is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
ajmc.com
There Is a Need to Identify Patients Most Likely to Benefit From Immunotherapies, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
New immunotherapies are changing the shape of oncology care, but there is also a need for a system that provides these high-quality therapies to the patients most likely to benefit from them. This might mean doing an assessment and a deeper dive into patient functional status, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.
ajmc.com
Clinical Trial Eligibility and Considerations for Patients with Rett Syndrome
A key opinion leader shares considerations for seeking eligibility and enrollment in clinical trials for patients with Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: In Rett syndrome, we’re very fortunate that the field of research is advancing, and there are clinical trials on the horizon. There are a lot of potential interventions that we hope will come our way for our children. How do families learn about clinical trials? With the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, we’ve developed a tool on our website called My Clinical Trial Finder, where families can come to our website and put in a couple of key pieces of information. We try to deliver a return result that will tell them about all of the clinical trials that are seeking enrollment that they can participate in.
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
Major surgery raises risk of death for people with COPD
Major surgery is a challenge for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), raising their odds of death within a year by 61%, new research shows.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
MedicalXpress
COPD patients 61% more likely to die in the year after major surgery
Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) who undergo major surgery are more likely to die in the year after surgery and incur higher health care costs than similar patients without COPD, found a new study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Because patients with COPD are often frail...
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
physiciansweekly.com
Atrial Fibrillation: A Qualitative Study of Patient-physician Discussions
The following is the summary of “Qualitative Analysis of Patient–Physician Discussions Regarding Anticoagulation for Atrial Fibrillation” published in the October 2022 issue of Internal medicine by Martinez, et al. Choice between warfarin and direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) must be made when deciding whether to commence anticoagulation in...
ajmc.com
Paxlovid May Reduce Already Low Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Among Vaccinated Patients
Patients who received nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) had lower risk of both hospitalization within 14 days and death within 28 days compared with patients who did not receive the treatment. The use of nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir further (Paxlovid) reduces the already low risk of hospitalization among older vaccinated patients who...
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
Colitis Versus IBS: What's The Difference?
Colitis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are two disorders that affect the digestive system. Both cause gut issues, but there are some important differences.
Healthline
Is Ankylosing Spondylitis the Same as Axial Spondyloarthritis?
Ankylosing spondylitis is the more severe subtype of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). It means the damage to your joints is visible on an X-ray. But some experts think this distinction isn’t clinically significant and consider axSpA as more of a spectrum. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) belongs to an umbrella of conditions...
earth.com
Tens of thousands of premature deaths linked to human-ignited fires
A new study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that over 80 percent of premature deaths caused by exposure to small smoke particles in the United States result from human-ignited fires. According to the experts, human-ignited fires account for more than 67 percent of tiny smoke particles called PM2.5 which are known to degrade air quality and cause a variety of diseases and premature deaths.
MedicalXpress
World first test to detect diabetics at risk of kidney disease
In a world first international study led by Monash University researchers in Australia, the genetic markers for people with diabetes at risk of developing kidney disease have been identified. The study opens the way for the development of a test that could predict those adults with Type 1 diabetes at...
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
MedicalXpress
Comparison of diuretics shows no difference in heart failure survival
Two drugs widely used to treat adults with heart failure—furosemide and torsemide—showed no difference in their ability to improve patient survival when compared, according to findings from a clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health. The trial, one of the largest to date studying routine medications in heart failure, helps resolve a long-standing question about whether one drug is better than the other for treating this group of patients, who carry a high risk of death.
