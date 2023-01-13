Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
nadignewspapers.com
Townhouses proposed for Matz Funeral site in Portage Park on Chicago’s NW Side
Townhouses are being proposed for the former Matz Funeral Home site in Portage Park. MK Construction and Builders Inc. has filed a zoning application to allow for the building of nine, approximately 30-foot-tall townhouses, with two-car garages, at 3438-58 N. Central Ave., where the former two-story funeral parlor building is located. The site measures about 25,850 square feet.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces 3 More Illinois Store Closings
At one point, there were over 20 Bed Bath & Beyond stores here in the state of Illinois. However, given the heaps of bad news BB&B got toward the end of last year, that number is dwindling--as you can see with the addition of more stores to their list of Illinois locations about to be shuttered permanently.
Chicago magazine
There Are No Hills in Orland Hills
To look at the names of the towns, cities, and villages on a map of the Chicago area, you would get the impression that our city is surrounded by some of the greatest geographical diversity on the North American continent: heights, hills, ridges, woods, forests, brooks, meadows, groves, dales, glens, mountains, springs, and islands. It turns out that this is not the case at all. We recently made phone calls to nearly a dozen suburbs, and discovered that all of them are falsely advertising their natural features. There are no hills in Orland Hills. Mount Prospect is not a mountain. Blue Island is not surrounded by water. The people who named these places are all a bunch of liars. Here are the transcripts of our conversations with hapless suburban secretaries who had to waste a minute of their Tuesday afternoons responding to our snarky crank calls, just so we could prove that every one of their towns is busted.
The Ritz-Carlton Chicago Just Finished a $100M Renovation
With an enviable location between Michigan Avenue and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, The Ritz-Carlton Chicago has offered visitors a luxe oasis from the city for the past 45 years. Now, after some pandemic-related delays, it’s unveiling the fruits of a $100 million renovation, led by the San Francisco interior design firm BAMO. Obviously, we wanted to check it out for ourselves — so here’s what we loved most from a luxurious, all-too-brief stay on the Gold Coast.
nadignewspapers.com
Work on apartments on former Mother Guerin high school site in River Grove expected soon
A developer is planning to break ground as early as this week for luxury apartments on 22 acres in River Grove where the former Mother Guerin Prep High School, 8001 W. Belmont Ave., once stood and was demolished in 2021. Project manager Ray Casali of the Sergio and Banks Group...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Armed men rob North Riversider in his garage | Police reports Jan. 9-15
North Riverside police continue to investigate an armed robbery on the night of Jan. 15 on 7th Avenue where two gunmen held up a man inside his garage, making off with his wallet, house and car keys and cellphone. No one was hurt in the incident, which happened at about...
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Cost for Veterans Circle fountain going up
Already facing construction delays that have pushed completion into this spring, the fountain project at the Veterans Memorial Circle in Brookfield just got more expensive. On Jan. 9, village trustees approved a pair of expenditures totaling about $54,000 to upgrade the electrical service to the new fountain and for design engineering services for lining about 220 feet of sewer line serving the fountain.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Bidder for LTHS land meets minimum set by school board
It appears that Lyons Township High School will be selling the approximately 70-acre piece of land that it has owned in Willow Springs for more than 50 years. On Jan 12 Business Manager Brian Stachacz opened two bids for the property, one of them meeting the minimum requirement. The high...
Assessor’s Office presents at Chi Hack Night: Why are property taxes in Chicago so high? (And what can be done to lower them)
The Cook County Assessor’s Office will join the Chicago civic tech community group Chi Hack Night to introduce a new tool called the Property Tax Simulator or PTAXSIM. PTAXSIM is a software code package implemented in the coding language R and designed to recalculate changes to Cook County property tax bills. It uses real assessment, exemption, TIF, and levy data to generate historic, line-by-line tax bills for any Cook County property from tax years 2006 to 2020 (for bills issued from 2007 through 2021).
cwbchicago.com
Carjackings reported in Lakeview and Rogers Park as Chicago sees hijackings surge in the new year
After seeing a modest decline in carjackings last year from 2021’s record highs, Chicago is starting the new year on the wrong foot. Through the first nine days of 2023, the most recent data available, Chicago police recorded 70 carjackings, up from 53 during the same days last year and 55 during the opening days of 2021, which ended as the worst single month for carjackings in the city since at least 2001.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $10,000 Each Sold in Chicago, Suburbs
$10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General Store - 294 E. Route...
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
Extra-alarm fire breaks out on Chicago's West Side
Crews put out an extra-alarm fire at a masonry company Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.
thereporteronline.net
Indian cuisine at Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood – Chicago Tribune
Chef Sujan Sarkar is seen at his restaurant Indienne in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2023. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune) Even though it’s only been open for a few months, Indienne already offers one of Chicago’s most exciting and pleasurable tasting menu experiences. It’s also one of its most reasonably priced.
Police warn of robber on bike targeting people on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about a string of robberies in recent weeks on the North Side, in which a man approached victims on a bicycle.Detectives are investigating three such robberies since Dec. 30:on Dec. 30, around 1:15 a.m., in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue in West Rogers Park;on Jan. 6, around 3:45 p.m., in the 5900 block of West Peterson Avenue in Jefferson Park;on Jan. 13, around 8:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of West Argyle Street in Lincoln Square.In each of the robberies, a man on a black bicycle rode up to people on the sidewalk, and demanded their property. After the victims handed over their belongings, the robber rode off.Police had only a vague description of the robber.Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at (312) 744-8263.
Comments / 1