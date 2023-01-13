Read full article on original website
Fantastic, Another Scam New Jersey Residents Should Be Weary Of
This is more so a precautionary post, something to be aware of. It's happened in other states but could happen to us right here in New Jersey. Have you ever been scammed? It's not a fun experience. I was once; my wife and I somehow got onto a list for...
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
An Open Letter to New Jersey – Does Anybody Care Anymore?
I've never claimed to be morally superior to anyone else. I generally keep my opinions to myself and go about my life. Recently, though, there was an incident that not only left me fuming but really questioning people in general. I needed to pick up a few things at the...
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Wanted Man From Mays Landing, NJ, Indicted for Egg Harbor Twp. Murder
Prosecutors say a man from Mays Landing, who continues to be on the run, has been indicted in connection to a homicide in Egg Harbor Township this past summer. 38-year-old Isaiah Toulson is facing murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a. weapon for...
NJ kids getting high on unregulated ‘cannabis cousin’ product
Marijuana is legally available in New Jersey for recreational use, but you have to be at least 21 years old and go to a regulated dispensary in order to get it. No such rules apply to a similar product derived from the same plant as marijuana, and one New Jersey lawmaker believes the time has come to set strict guidelines and limit how it is sold.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
Overflowing with reusables? NJ tables plan to bring back paper bags
More than eight months into New Jersey's ban, hopefully you've gotten used to the absence of single-use bags at the supermarket registers. But now you may be dealing with another issue: what do I do with all of these reusable bags?. Advocates suggest there's a gap in the process now...
Ocean County Town Named New Jersey’s Best Summer Travel Destination
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Raising a family? Why New Jersey is a great state to put down roots
👪 New Jersey is a great place to raise a family, ranking 7th best overall. 👪 Wallethub looked at affordability, education, health, safety and other factors. 👪 Marriage rates and poverty are among the challenges facing the state. Thinking about raising a family in New Jersey? Congratulations!...
NJ police honor Black girl who had cops called on her for killing lanternflies
MONTCLAIR — A 9-year-old Black girl was celebrated by local and state officials after her mother said she had been racially profiled by a white neighbor while trying to get rid of spotted lanternflies last year. State Attorney General Matt Platkin joined the Montclair Police Department on Friday for...
This Would Make Traveling To New Jersey Airports A Little More Fun
Going to the airport is not usually something we look forward to anymore; it's crowded and hectic, and God forbid you hit a snag and end up missing your plane, but if more airports started doing this, it may be a better all-around experience. I may be one of the...
New Jersey’s Best Bakery Will Transport You Back In Time
If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!. The great...
Bizarre But Yummy – The Absolute Strangest Food in New Jersey
There are plenty of foods in New Jersey that I'm sure outsiders consider "strange." I think that goes for every state. Remember though, just because a food is strange, doesn't mean it's absolutely delicious. For example, I'm sure those not from the Garden State may look at us sideways when...
New Jersey’s Best Comfort Food Spot Is Hiding In A Strip Mall
Every now and then you just need some solid comfort food, whether it's homemade and slow-cooked in a crock pot or ordered at a restaurant, there's nothing quite like it, especially during the winter. My wife is a big fan of making comfort food in the wintertime; on cold days...
NJ records drop in rates of birth complications, risky C-sections
Birthing hospitals across the Garden State have made significant progress in reducing the frequency of major complications that could lead to serious health issues for mothers, or even death. More than 600 cases of maternal mortality were avoided over a five-year period, according to data released in January. Over the...
Here’s Where in New Jersey You Can Marry Your First Cousin
Kissing cousins may lead to marry cousins. In what parts of the state is it actually legal to marry your first cousin?. This may come as a bit of a shock, but it New Jersey, it's perfectly legal to marry your first cousin!. The whole state - not just the...
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In New Jersey And One Of The Oldest In America
So many of us here in New Jersey love the history of this great state, and there is no doubt that our history is a rich one. Some of the things we really love to discover here in the Garden State are the old things, and more specifically, the oldest things, and some of them are around us and we don't even know it.
