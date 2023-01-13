ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

United Way Offices Working to Help Tornado Victims

The River Region United Way, the United Way of Selma & Dallas County, and many others, including WAKA and Winn-Dixie, are working together to bring help to tornado victims in our area. The office of the United Way of Selma & Dallas County is located near West Dallas Avenue, one...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Eddie Brooks, Jr. of Uniontown

Eddie Brooks, Jr is a Vietnam veteran and still serving through his barbershop in Uniontown. In fact, he even gives free haircuts to the homebound and will take older community members to their appointments. His sister Georgia Askew nominated him for the award. “He’s a very giving person, and I...
UNIONTOWN, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Dallas County Tornado on the Ground for 22 Miles

National Weather Service survey teams are releasing more details about the tornado that hit Dallas County last Thursday. The tornado is rated as an EF-2 storm with peak winds estimated at 130mph. It was on the ground for about 22 miles, with a peak width of 800 yards, which is nearly a half-mile.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

NWS: Autauga County Tornado on the Ground for 76 Miles, Nearly to Georgia

National Weather Service survey teams say the tornado that began in Autauga County last Thursday was on the ground for 76 miles. That’s just one of the findings of this powerful and long-track tornado, which had a constant damage track from Autauga County through Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties before lifting in Chambers County.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

70 children survive preschool’s destruction by Selma tornado

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The teachers who work at a preschool/day care in Selma are happy to be alive after surviving a tornado that destroyed their facility. Crosspoint Christian Church’s preschool and child care center collapsed during Thursday’s storm. About 13 teachers and 70 children were inside. They all survived.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Why Were Alabama Inauguration Celebrations Held on MLK Day?

Alabama’s Inauguration left many in Montgomery questioning why the ceremony was held on the same day as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. WAKA investigated and found that according to the Alabama Constitution, the term for the governor and other constitutional officers begins on the first Monday after the second Tuesday in January. This year, that date, January 16, happened to fall on the federal holiday honoring Dr. King.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Remembered with Birthday Bash in Montgomery

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was remembered with a birthday bash and family fun day near the Montgomery home where he once lived. The event was held on Jackson Street near the parsonage home where he lived when he was pastor of what was then called Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in the 1950s. The church later became known as the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in his honor.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Brewbaker Motors in Montgomery Is Sold after 84 Years in Auto Business

Montgomery businessman Dick Brewbaker has sold his family’s automotive dealerships after 84 years in business. “It was just time for me to go, and it’s been a great business. We’ve had a great relationship with the community for a long time,” Brewbaker told us last week in the final days before his dealerships change hands.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Tornado Damage in West Selma

WAKA 8 has new photos of tornado damage from western areas of Selma from Thursday afternoon. Some of these photos are courtesy of Paul Alexander of Scott Communications/Alexander Broadcasting. The damage in west Selma is mostly around West Dallas Avenue and Old Orrville Road. As we have reported, the Selma...
SELMA, AL

