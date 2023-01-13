ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Allen Heredia
4d ago

How bout concentrating on thugs with guns....they are the ones doing the killing....leave law abiding citizens alone....eventually the good will eliminate the bad....it will take time....

J Kale
4d ago

I don't see that it matters, I remember before carry permits were easy to obtain, criminals never had a problem carrying guns anyway. It as law abiding citizens that were concerned about criminal consequences if they were caught carrying illegally.

Riverman
4d ago

This weak sheriff is on the way out. Constitutional Carry will guarantee Florida citizens their 2A rights without bureaucratic controls of the FBI and ATF delaying or preventing fingerprint and background check approvals required for processing the Florida Concealed Carry permit-federal obstacles beyond state control. During the COVID government lockdowns my CC permit expired when renewal was impossible because processing offices were bureaucratically closed. Do my constitutional rights END because federal bureaucrats arbitrarily end their processes. NO. Constitutional carry will resolve the bureautic blockades that socialist democrats cherish and hide behind.

