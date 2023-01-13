FORT LAUDERDALE - If you plan to vote by mail in this year's municipal elections or next year's general elections, you will need to request the ballots. "Virtually everybody does not have a vote-by-mail request on file today. All the of the requests had to be canceled at the end of 2022," said Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott.Due to the passage of Senate Bill 90 in 2021, which revised certain sections of the state's election laws, voters now have to renew their request for a mail-in ballot after every General Election cycle for future elections. That means Vote-By-Mail requests submitted...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO