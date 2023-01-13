West Seattle low bridge reopens after repairs completed

SEATTLE — The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low bridge, reopened Friday afternoon after being closed for three weeks.

The Seattle Department of Transportation announced the bridge had reopened just after 2:30 p.m.

The bridge had been closed for mechanical issues that worsened after a power outage that occurred during an ice storm on Dec. 23.

During the 21-day closure, crews built a cradle needed to remove a damaged 15,000-pound cylinder, repaired underground conduit, and replaced valves and hoses on the eastern bridge span’s hydraulic power unit.

Reprogramming and testing of the bridge’s movable spans was also completed.

