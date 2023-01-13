ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Report: Man stabbed woman, beat her with shower curtain rod

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after the Union Public Safety Department says he violently attacked a woman, leaving her hospitalized. Ahkeem Thompson was arrested after the victim arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds to the arm and back. According to the...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Chesnee Shooting

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
CHESNEE, SC
FOX Carolina

Union County Man Charged With Attempted Murder

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant

A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
COWPENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says

CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
CHESNEE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire

An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WOODRUFF, SC
FOX Carolina

Police arrest murder suspect after shooting in Chesnee

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Police Department arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
CHESNEE, SC

