FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who ran away from home on Monday. Deputies said 16-year-old Jared Edwin McClatchy was last seen leaving his home wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black book bag. McClatchy is described as...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County man who reported friend having heart attack charged with his death, deputies say
STARR, S.C. — An Upstate man was arrested and charged in the death of his friend after he reported his friend had a heart attack, according to deputies. Johnny Wilbur Dalton was arrested on Wednesday "after fatally beating his friend," the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting, including unborn child in Greenwood
Another man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where two people were killed, including an unborn child in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Report: Man stabbed woman, beat her with shower curtain rod
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is charged with attempted murder after the Union Public Safety Department says he violently attacked a woman, leaving her hospitalized. Ahkeem Thompson was arrested after the victim arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds to the arm and back. According to the...
FOX Carolina
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Chesnee Shooting
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases new information after deadly Spartanburg County shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released new information in the shooting death of a man over the weekend. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy showed Christopher Humphries, 54, was shot in the lower abdomen and called his death a homicide. The shooting happened Sunday on Richland Street. The coroner said...
WYFF4.com
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
FOX Carolina
Union County Man Charged With Attempted Murder
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
FOX Carolina
Former Employee Of Timken Speaks on Closing of Manufacturing Plant
A look at some new numbers showing just how many new businesses are coming to the area. New details about a fire that left two children dead.
WYFF4.com
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
FOX Carolina
Police arrest murder suspect after shooting in Chesnee
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chesnee Police Department arrested a man after a deadly shooting on Sunday. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in regards to a death from a shooting incident. Officials say the shooting took place on Richland Street in Chesnee.
WYFF4.com
