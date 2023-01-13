ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brayden Point is Lightning’s human highlight reel

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZ5HU_0kE2VRhq00
Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates after beating Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) for a goal during a Dec. 13 game at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. LOUIS — When you have the combination of skill, speed and stickwork that Lightning center Brayden Point possesses — as well as his unrivaled resolve — you can morph a bad pass into one of the most spectacular goals ever seen on the ice.

In the Lightning’s first game back from the holiday break two weeks ago against the Montreal Canadiens, Point took possession of the puck in the neutral zone and circled toward the opposing blue line. He pushed the puck past it, but linemates Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel stayed back, trying to remain onside.

As Point realized his mistake, his teammates heard him yell a colorful four-letter word in frustration. But in an instant, he hit another mode. Reaching out to reclaim the puck while surrounded by four Montreal skaters, Point deked through them before tucking the puck under Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson’s stick and back to his own blade to set up a wrist shot he put past Montreal goaltender Jake Allen.

“I remember it as clear as day,” Hagel said. “He messed up the pass, and you heard him on the ice swear. And just that second effort, that work ethic, he went and got that puck back because he was so mad at himself for making that mistake, and it ended up back of the net. That just goes to show he’s not just going to give up when he makes a play he’s not happy with.”

Goals to make your jaw drop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cg5Es_0kE2VRhq00
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) scores a goal against Arizona Coyotes goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) in the first period on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

The play might be one of the best examples of Point’s drive on the ice.

As the Lightning approach the midpoint of the regular season, Point, 26, is one of the league’s hottest scorers and on pace for a career year.

Entering Saturday’s game in St. Louis, he leads the team with 23 goals. He has 11 points, including seven goals, over his last nine games and has scored in 11 of his last 16 games. He leads the Lightning with six game-winning goals, third-most in the league.

Over the past month, he has provided three of the most jaw-dropping you’ll ever see.

Two weeks before his goal against the Canadiens, driven by home-ice boos for the Lightning’s top power-play unit, Point skated through three Seattle defenders as he entered the offensive zone and scored in a Dec. 13 in a win over the Kraken.

And in the New Year’s Eve win over the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena, Point took a pass off his right foot and batted the puck out of midair into the net.

“These players come into the league and there’s some ultra-talented guys,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “But what sets them apart from each other? Like, why is one better than the other? To me, it’s determination, and Pointer has that.

“He also has the ability to play the game at a high rate of speed and make plays at a high rate of speed. Nothing more than the one we saw (against) Arizona when he bats the puck in midair while he’s skating. That’s impressive stuff. He’s a determined kid.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0kE2VRhq00

Planning his entries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8MuQ_0kE2VRhq00
Brayden Point (21) beats Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) for a goal during a Dec. 13 game in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

All three goals came with Point entering the offensive zone with the puck. On the goals against Seattle and Montreal, he picked up speed as he skated through the middle and took on defenders around him. Against Arizona, he crossed the blue line on the right wing and passed to Kucherov. He then charged to the near post, where he took a pass from Kucherov before doing some fancy footwork.

“He works so hard, obviously, but he’s just so determined when he’s on the ice,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “The speed that he has, the edge work that he has, the skill that he has, putting it all together, he’s a tough player to stop. When he’s skating with the puck, he’s just unbelievable. You see it in practice, you see it in games, but he’s a very hard-working guy who hates to lose and does everything he can to for us to have success.”

It all happens quickly, but Point has a mental checklist when he enters the offensive zone. He sizes up the players in front of him and the ice he has, and in an instant decides whether he will be able to make a move that will net a scoring opportunity.

“You find out in junior at the start that it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of time and space out there,” Point said. “But the more you play and the more you get comfortable, the more you start to learn the game, the more you understand that time and space. And I think it’s the same here.

“When you first come into the league, it seems so fast and you have no time, but the more you play and the more reps you get, the quicker you start to realize when you will have that time and when you can kind of start to recognize if you have that time and space. So, I think it’s just that feeling of getting comfortable on the ice.”

Never satisfied

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV3Oj_0kE2VRhq00
Brayden Point (21) scores a goal during a game against the Montral Canadiens Dec. 28 in Tampa. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Point says it’s difficult to pinpoint why he is off to the best start of his seven-year career. But, coming off a torn quadricep that sidelined him through most of the 2022 playoffs, he said having more time off before the start of the season might have helped.

“That’s such a longer break than what I was used to in the last couple of seasons, (so) maybe just that feeling of being fresh and excited,” Point said. “Sometimes when you come off those those quick breaks, it catches up to you a little bit because you don’t get that time to train and feel good for the season. Maybe because I got that longer break maybe just gives you that feeling of being rejuvenated.”

Point’s teammates laud his work ethic and know that he’s never satisfied with his game. Having speed is one thing, and Point already possessed a rare ability to change gears. But he points to Oilers star Connor McDavid’s ability to put himself in a position to get the puck while he’s already skating at a high speed, and that’s an area he’s focusing on now. His goal against the Kraken, on which Point took a pass from Kucherov in the neutral zone and steamed through the Seattle defense, is an example.

“There’s a lot of fast players in this league, but some of the best, it’s not only their speed,” Point said. “If anything, it’s understanding when and how to get speed.”

Said Hagel, “That’s a player being hard on himself and wanting to be the best he can possibly be. And I know all these guys know that he’s gonna go through a wall for them. ... I think us in this dressing room know that he’s a guy that you can depend on and he’s gonna give you 100% as much as he can. He works just as hard as he has skill.

“He works so hard to be a superstar in this league.”

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

A look at the Lightning at the midseason point

SEATTLE — The Lightning have reached the midway point of the regular season where they want to be, entrenched in a playoff spot. They were mostly pleased with their play through the first 41 games, while realizing they have a long way to go to meet their goal of reaching a fourth straight Stanley Cup final and ultimately hoisting the trophy again.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev hit with heavy fine

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev was fined $5,000 by the NHL Friday for roughing Conor Garland late in Thursday’s 5-4 win over Vancouver at Amalie Arena. The Canucks forward tried to take a late swipe at Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during Vancouver’s furious finish, and Sergachev cleared him out with a punch to the face.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare drives fourth-line heroics

SEATTLE — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare didn’t want to give himself too much credit following the Lightning’s 4-1 win over the Kraken Monday afternoon in Seattle. Locked in a tight-checking game with not many scoring opportunities, Tampa Bay’s top offensive threats were quiet and the Lightning needed a jolt from their bottom two lines.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning end Kraken’s eight-game winning streak

SEATTLE — Facing the league’s hottest team Monday afternoon, the Lightning continued to shore up their defensive game. The second-year Kraken returned home after winning all seven games of their road trip — an NHL record — and eight straight overall. In the new year, they’ve been the NHL’s best team, scoring a league-best 41 goals and averaging 5.13 per game, also tops in the league.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body of missing Clearwater teen found, police say

The body of an 18-year-old young man who was reported missing on Jan. 7 has been found, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Derrick Gray’s family had reported him as missing two days after he was seen leaving his apartment, located on U.S. 19, on his “blue BMX-type bike,” the agency said in an initial news release Thursday. No one had heard from Gray or seen him after that, according to police, who asked the public for help locating the teen.
CLEARWATER, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Mets slugger Pete Alonso returns to where it all began in Tampa

TAMPA — For Pete Alonso, it will always come back to Tampa. Friday night, the former Plant High School and University of Florida star set a Major League Baseball record. His $14.5 million contract with the Mets, agreed to before the MLB arbitration deadline, was the highest ever awarded to a first baseman during arbitration negotiations.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

2 found dead in Pinellas home, deputies say

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside a home in unincorporated Clearwater on Friday, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at a home at 1825 Stancel Drive around 2 p.m., the two people both were dead “from apparent gunshot wounds,” Sgt. Amanda Sinni, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, told the Times.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed in Pasco County crash

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning when he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Rowan Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, from New Port Richey, was traveling south on Rowan Road when a 24-year-old man driving a sedan turned into...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy