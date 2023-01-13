Florida man arrested with largest child porn collection ever seen by deputies, sheriff says

Jonathan Hernandez faces more than 1,100 charges of child porn possession, and Highlands County deputies have dubbed his collection the largest they've seen. [ HIGHLANDS COUNTY SHERIFFÂS OFFICE | Highlands County Sheriffâs Office ]

MIAMI — When Florida deputies arrested Jonathan Hernandez for allegedly possessing child porn, they were expecting to find more. But what authorities uncovered was jaw-dropping — even for them.

“At that time, we told you the investigation was just getting started and there would likely be more charges,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook. “What we should have said was there would likely be A LOT more charges — like more than anyone in our county ... ever.”

Hernandez now faces more than 1,180 counts of child pornography and four counts of bestiality images. The 23-year-old is being held on a $2.4 million bond; deputies note he has enough charges to possibly see a life sentence.

The sheriff’s office first started investigating into Hernandez back in August, when a cybertip about internet crimes against kids came in from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Through a search warrant, detectives found child porn on his Discord account, an instant messaging application.

He was arrested on these findings Dec. 29 when deputies searched his Avon Park home and discovered 15 electronic devices.

At the time, he was only charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of transmitting child pornography, and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

While out on bond, detectives gathered enough evidence — on just one of the 15 devices — to charge Hernandez with an additional 1,182 counts of child porn possession.

“There is no telling how many charges he could face if detectives went through all the devices,” the sheriff’s office said. “Detectives say Hernandez’s collection of child porn is the largest they have ever seen.”

He was arrested again on Wednesday stemming from the latest charges. Once the other devices are searched, Hernandez’s case could culminate in one of the largest involving child porn possession in state history.