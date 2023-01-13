Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
TJ Holmes Estranged Wife’s Divorce Attorney Calls Out Television Host for Being Insensitive
Marilee Fiebig isn’t biting her tongue regarding her estranged husband T.J. Holmes‘ latest actions with his now-girlfriend and Good Morning America 3 co-host Amy Robach. Fiebig has released a statement through her divorce attorney following the aftermath of Holmes’ cheating scandal. For context, Robach and Holmes found...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
Chris Cuomo ‘Dying’ To Return To Network Television, Making ‘Inquires’ To ABC After Amy Robach & TJ Holmes' Scandal
Ex-CNN host Chris Cuomo has already started circling like a vulture over the Good Morning America carnage after co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were suddenly yanked off the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Chris is dying to make a triumphant return to network television and the scandal with Amy and T.J. has him smelling an opportunity,” spilled a source. “He’s already made some discreet inquiries and is fantasizing about filling any opening at ABC,” said the insider. Chris, 52, was sacked last year by CNN following allegations of sexually harassing a subordinate and also violating journalistic ethics by aiding his...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
tvinsider.com
Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman
Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
The Hollywood Gossip
T.J. Holmes Makes Out With Amy Robach on Vacation, Gets Roasted By Estranged Wife!
Well, this might not be the path they’d imagined for themselves, but at least T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach don’t have to hide anymore. As you’ve no doubt heard by now, the Good Morning America hosts were caught having an affair, and while the professional consequences might have been catastrophic, it appears as though the former colleagues have few regrets these days.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Will Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Be Fired From GMA3? Here’s What One Insider Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took over daytime TV headlines with their alleged affair, but are they done taking over our TV screens on GMA3?
Popculture
'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
Amy Robach’s Ex Spends Time With Sons On Winter Getaway As She Jets Off With T.J. Holmes
“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.
ABC looking to replace T.J. Holmes with DeMarco Morgan on ‘GMA3’
DeMarco Morgan may not just be T.J. Holmes’ seat filler on “GMA3” for long. TV insiders are buzzing that the former New York local newsman will replace Holmes permanently on the “Good Morning America” afternoon program — once ABC News officially gives Holmes his walking papers from the show. Several sources told us of Morgan that ABC “loves the job he’s doing,” and, “everyone thinks he’s been really great.” On Thursday, Morgan attended a media mixer at Plug Uglies — an Irish pub in New York’s Gramercy Park area — where he was spotted with “GMA3” executive producer...
msn.com
'GMA' Lovers T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Lawyer Up For Legal War With ABC As They Remain Off The Air, Believe Race Played A Factor
GMA3 co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to defend their romance after being pulled from the air, lawyering up amid ABC's internal investigation into their workplace relationship. RadarOnline.com has learned that race may be a factor if a lawsuit is indeed filed. Robach recruited respected Hollywood civil lawyer...
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on ‘GMA3’ Today, Jan. 12?
Well, it’s Friday Eve and Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have yet to return to their lunchtime program GMA3: What You Need to Know. What does this mean? We aren’t for certain, but it seems to hint the two are still under investigation by the head honchos at ABC.
