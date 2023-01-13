ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Vice President Harris to visit Arizona next week

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfxKZ_0kE2VH7o00

Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will be in Arizona next week.

They will visit Tonopah in the West Valley on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Ten West Link transmission line.

The Ten West Link will be a high-voltage transmission line that will add significant new power infrastructure connecting the Desert Southwest to southern California.

The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management initially approved the project in November of 2019, and construction was authorized last July.

Harris, Haaland, and Granholm will tout the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to combat climate change while helping Americans to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

Comments / 71

Tim Holleran
4d ago

She hadn't done anything at all for this country. She needs to be removed from office like Sleepy Joe. All she has done is collect a paycheck for not doing her job. What a waste of taxpayer money!!!!!

Reply(1)
17
Noreen Williams
4d ago

The only reason I can think of for her going to Az. Is that she will bring a bus 🚌 and take a load of illegals home with her.

Reply(1)
14
Toobeornottobe
4d ago

Affirmative action major failure. She is such a disgrace, pathetic, and will crush any women’s push for higher office.

Reply
11
Related
Saurabh

The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo

Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy