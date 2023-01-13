5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams

It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover.

Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more!

Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game!

BOYS

FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45

FINAL: Mason 67, Lansing Eastern 47

FINAL: Lansing Catholic 59, Eaton Rapids 54

FINAL: Lansing Sexton 48, Portland 43

FINAL: St. Johns 60, Haslett 49

GIRLS

FINAL: Dansville 44, Laingsburg 26

FINAL: Ionia 63, Charlotte 39

FINAL: Fowler 38, Olivet 32 (it’s wrong in the video)

FINAL: Portland St. Patrick 60, Potterville 42

FINAL: Lansing Waverly 59, East Lansing 57

FINAL: Haslett 64, St. Johns 46

OTHER GAMES

BOYS

Clio at Corunna boys

FINAL: Ithaca 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42

FINAL: Jackson 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 40

FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46

FINAL: Jackson Northwest 65, Hastings 39

FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 55, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 16

FINAL: Marshall 42, Parma Western 41

FINAL: DeWitt 62, Pinckney 49

FINAL: Williamston 64, Fowlerville 46

GIRLS

FINAL: Grand Ledge 61, Okemos 29

FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 30, Battle Creek Harper Creek 22

FINAL: Jackson Northwest 62, Hastings 20

FINAL: Lansing Christian at Lake Odessa Lakewood girls

FINAL: Holt 62, Lansing Everett 12

FINAL: East Jackson 57, Manchester 43

FINAL: Parma Western 52, Marshall 27

FINAL: Bath at Pewamo-Westphalia girls (No score reported)

FINAL: Stockbridge 52, Perry 13

FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 49, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 12

