5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams
It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover.
Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game!
BOYS
FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45
FINAL: Mason 67, Lansing Eastern 47
FINAL: Lansing Catholic 59, Eaton Rapids 54
FINAL: Lansing Sexton 48, Portland 43
FINAL: St. Johns 60, Haslett 49
GIRLS
FINAL: Dansville 44, Laingsburg 26
FINAL: Ionia 63, Charlotte 39
FINAL: Fowler 38, Olivet 32 (it’s wrong in the video)
FINAL: Portland St. Patrick 60, Potterville 42
FINAL: Lansing Waverly 59, East Lansing 57
FINAL: Haslett 64, St. Johns 46
OTHER GAMES
BOYS
Clio at Corunna boys
FINAL: Ithaca 48, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 42
FINAL: Jackson 60, Ann Arbor Pioneer 40
FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 70, Battle Creek Harper Creek 46
FINAL: Jackson Northwest 65, Hastings 39
FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 55, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 16
FINAL: Marshall 42, Parma Western 41
FINAL: DeWitt 62, Pinckney 49
FINAL: Williamston 64, Fowlerville 46
GIRLS
FINAL: Grand Ledge 61, Okemos 29
FINAL: Jackson Lumen Christi 30, Battle Creek Harper Creek 22
FINAL: Jackson Northwest 62, Hastings 20
FINAL: Lansing Christian at Lake Odessa Lakewood girls
FINAL: Holt 62, Lansing Everett 12
FINAL: East Jackson 57, Manchester 43
FINAL: Parma Western 52, Marshall 27
FINAL: Bath at Pewamo-Westphalia girls (No score reported)
FINAL: Stockbridge 52, Perry 13
FINAL: Ovid-Elsie 49, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 12
