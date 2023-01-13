Ohio State announces major Brian Hartline news

The Ohio State football season ended in a disappointing fashion with a loss in the Peach Bowl to eventual national champion Georgia. Meanwhile, the team has been dealing with coaching staff changes , including losing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson to Tusla . The big question was who would step into that critical role for head coach Ryan Day and we now know that it will be highly coveted coach Brian Hartline.

Just one year after he had been promoted to passing game coordinator, Hartline will take over as the offensive coordinator next season, per Eleven Warriors.

Hartline’s name had come up in lots of major coaching openings, including with Notre Dame and Cincinnati . However, he made it clear in early December that he was staying in Columbus .

The school and Day also made an official announcement on Friday.

“Brian has been successful in every football capacity for which he has been engaged,” Day said in a news release. “He has progressed incredibly well from college to NFL receiver, and then from quality control coach to wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator. He figures things out quickly and he is more than ready to now transition to offensive coordinator.

“Brian has also developed his receivers at an unprecedented level and he has recruited as well or better than anyone in the country. Now he’ll be recruiting for our entire offense and I think that is something that will be really positive for our program.”

Hartline will presumably have a hand in calling plays next season. Day, who has been calling plays as head coach, reportedly admitted that he needs to give that over in order to be more of a game manager. It also sounds like he might have a lot of big weapons to work with, as running back Miyan Williams and tight end Cade Stover are returning and, at least so far, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is still there too.

