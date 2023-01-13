ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker heading to World Economic Forum to tout climate, social agenda

By By Greg Bishop | The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – On the heels of the beginning of a second term, signing a gun ban and registry and expanding access to abortion, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is headed to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The forum has met for years and features business and political leaders from around the world for various policy discussions. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum gained attention for naming its 2020 event "The Great Reset."

“As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons,” the group says on its website for the 2020 event.

Pritzker's office Friday announced the governor will attend the 2023 WEF Annual Meeting next week in Davos, Switzerland. The title of the event is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" and runs from Jan. 16-20.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with leaders from across various industries, nonprofits, and business over the course of next week to learn from the cutting edge work they’re doing and to share our own advancements here in Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our work on clean energy, our investments in infrastructure, and our dedication to technological innovation and growth are all world-class, and I’m excited to perform my role as Chief Marketing Officer for Illinois on the world stage.”

At an unrelated event Friday, he said he'll meet not just with leaders from other countries, but leaders from across the United States. He was asked if among world leaders, he hopes to one day be on that stage as President of the United States.

"We're the 5th largest state in the United States, we're already on the world stage," Pritzker said.

On Tuesday, Pritzker will participate in a panel titled “American (Un)Bound Panel on the American Legislative Landscape.” Wednesday, he’ll be part of “Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Navigating the New Energy Reality.” Thursday, the governor will take part in a joint policy meeting on “industry infrastructure” and a separate “Gathering of World Leaders: Roundtable on Chartering the Course for COP28.”

Pritzker’s announcement drew criticism from a member of Illinois’ House Freedom Caucus.

“While Illinois residents are wondering how they are going to be able to afford to heat their homes this winter, Governor Pritzker is gallivanting across the globe on a private jet to hobnob with other radical environmentalists to dream up new ways to infringe on the rights and freedoms of honest citizens,” said state Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich. “The World Economic Forum offers little more than far-left propaganda, which makes the event perfect for an unoriginal thinker like JB Pritzker.”

Pritzker’s office says the governor will “highlight the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” and other “commitments to clean energy and sustainable power.” He’ll also tout the state’s multi-year capital plan funded by doubling the state’s gas tax with annual increases since 2019, and his administration's action on access to abortion and gun restrictions.

Friday, Pritzker signed a law expanding access to abortion in Illinois. Tuesday, he signed a gun ban and registry in Illinois. The Democrat was sworn in to a second term Monday.

