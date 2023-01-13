ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Oscar Experts Typing: Where do we stand after those wild PGA and DGA nominations?

By Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yzrh4_0kE2UlRh00

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing , a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, we go over the PGA and DGA nominations.

Christopher Rosen : Hello, Joyce! After months of informed speculation and idle musings, this was the week when priors were confirmed and shocks rattled the system. Over the last seven days:

  • the Golden Globes returned and boosted Steven Spielberg and “The Fabelmans”
  • the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave new life to “Women Talking” and “Babylon” (while throwing some disarray in the direction of Michelle Williams )
  • the Directors Guild Awards said hell yeah to Joseph Kosinski
  • the Producers Guild Awards, unsurprisingly, went for blockbusters (four sequels) and one shocker in “ The Whale ” — but undid the SAG goodwill for “Women Talking” and “Babylon,” both of which were snubbed

Phew! This is to type nothing about the various guilds and those nominations, where expected contenders like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Elvis” have run out in front. But for our purposes, let’s start with Thursday’s PGA Awards nominations. That group — an extremely reliable Best Picture predictor over the last 13 years, with an 88 percent hit rate for nominees between ceremonies – gave us the expected seven “safe” contenders: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “TÁR,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” But then added in “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ,” “Glass Onion,” and the aforementioned “The Whale” over presumed contenders like “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Women Talking,” “Babylon,” and “The Woman King.” So let’s start there after this long windup: I can’t say I was all that surprised producers went for “Glass Onion” and “Black Panther” since both previous films in those franchises were also nominated by the PGA Awards. At this moment, I still don’t expect either to get in at the Oscars. That could happen — “Black Panther” should have a lot of craft support and has a surefire above-the-line bet in Angela Bassett ; “Glass Onion” is a true crowdpleaser and everyone seems to enjoy it — but I can’t help but think both should have rated with the Screen Actors Guild this week in the ensemble category. That each film failed to get in, while “polarizing” movies like “Babylon” and “Women Talking” did, suggests to me that there’s a little weakness to those Best Picture hopes. But “The Whale”? You’ll be shocked to know I didn’t even wait five minutes before putting it into my Best Picture lineup (100/1 odds, baby!). Maybe we should’ve expected this all along. While Film Twitter quickly turned on Darren Aronofsky ’s film, the industry has seemingly always been kinder to the project (all those standing ovations). As we have discussed frequently, the academy does love to legitimize its Best Actor favorites with a corresponding Best Picture nomination. Colin Farrell and Austin Butler are safe on that front, and now it appears Fraser might be as well. So! I went with “The Whale,” and in my other two slots, I’ve got “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Babylon.” Some pundits remain unconvinced there’s a Best Picture nomination in the future for Damien Chazelle ’s film. But “Babylon” continues to hang around in my estimation — it had more BAFTA longlist mentions than “The Fabelmans,” for instance, and the actors branch is clearly down. Numerous Golden Globes presenters and winners gushed over Brad Pitt and during the SAG Awards nominations announcement on Instagram, my fave Haley Lu Richardson outed herself as a “Babylon” stan. One of us! One of us! In the end, I think it gets in over “Women Talking” because of its great crafts, beautiful crafts, and because the academy can’t resist a movie about movies. But let’s get to the important part of this: What do you think of the PGA Awards list and how have your Best Picture picks changed — if at all?

joyceeng : This really is the most hilarious year to have 10 Best Picture nominees. AMPAS, let’s go back to five challenge. If it were still the sliding scale, we would have our consensus seven and call it a day. Those last three spots are Full LOL now. “The Whale” could be the next “Being the Ricardos”: PGA nominee that gets snubbed in Best Picture and screenplay while carrying multiple acting nominations. But with how feeble the lower tier is and how “The Whale” makes half the people who watch it cry (not you!), it’s probably in now. It’s also fortunate that Best Adapted Screenplay is a disaster because it’s coming for that nomination too. And win? Honestly, what is winning that? I’d gone off of “Women Talking” already in screenplay and nothing this week has really helped its cause. I’ve made this comp previously, but “Women Talking” reminds me of a weaker “One Night in Miami,” which did make PGA: There’s just not a lot of passion around it and it missed Best Picture ultimately. “Women Talking” and “Babylon” also must defy history and become the first SAG nominee and PGA snubbee in the expanded era to get into Best Picture. I’m going to be annoying and say I’ll wait to see if the BAFTA nominations revive anybody (likely some combo of “All Quiet,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Aftersun”). Those last two spots could go to, like, 10 different films? Chaos. “Glass Onion” probably will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps and miss — it really should’ve made SAG — but what if “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the “Nightmare Alley” of the year: boosted by tech support and something the latter did not have: a strong acting contender?

SEE Experts slugfest: SAG Awards nominations snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!)

Christopher Rosen : Joyce, another shocker. Right after I put “The Whale” back into Best Picture, I moved Samuel D. Hunter into my screenplay picks. I do think he’ll get nominated now ( I interviewed him !), but that makes me like everyone else: “The Whale” has consistently been among the predicted nominees in Best Adapted Screenplay and I do think he could conceivably wind up the winner there — unless “All Quiet on the Western Front” pushes ahead. About that film: I do think it’ll get in regardless of PGA, where I didn’t really expect it to show up anyway. So basically, like you wrote, there are 10 movies, at least, for one spot. Regarding “Wakanda Forever”… I can see it. Bassett is a category frontrunner now, and with numerous tech nominations all but assured — plus the narrative that Marvel and Ryan Coogler pulled off the impossible after the death of Chadwick Boseman — it feels like “Wakanda Forever” might be a lot more safe than many assumed. If and when I move off “Babylon” — if only out of spite for the discourse, I expect you’ll have to pry it from my cold, dead hands — I could see putting “Wakanda Forever” on my list. But we’ll talk about Best Picture more after Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, I’m sure. Right now, I want to type about Best Director. The DGA nominations went pretty chalk, all things considered. I expected Baz Luhrmann might show up — and James Cameron certainly felt like a possibility — but this always seemed like the place where Joseph Kosinski would show up. I get the sense many pundits think he’ll go the way of Denis Villeneuve : the highly respected craftsman in a genre movie who misses an eventual nomination due to a lack of passion. But let me give you a silly crackpot theory: Steven Spielberg , the Daniels and Todd Field feel pretty set to me with the directors branch. We assume Martin McDonagh is too and then the final spot goes to someone like Edward Berger or S.S. Rajamouli or Ruben Östund or, hell, even Charlotte Wells ? But what if McDonagh gets dinged by the branch as a writer moonlighting as a filmmaker, and he ends up being the Aaron Sorkin of this year’s DGA nominees? And if that happens, does Kosinski get in — and then does the fifth spot go to Rajamouli, who made the most maximalist movie of a year of maximal movies?

joyceeng : I see you are still wildly pessimistic about McDonagh (is he your Amanda Seyfried of film?), but he’s pretty secure right now with how things have been breaking inside and outside of this category. “Banshees” is a top three film and far more beloved than “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” I think we have a set four: Spielberg, Daniels, McDonagh and Field. If Field could get in with this broad group, he’s good for the Oscars. “TÁR” is much more of a directors branch pick than an DGA pick, so the fact that he got in here is massive. “TÁR” is a guild fave! We are truly blessed. Best Director feels like Best Actor with a wide-open fifth slot. Obviously, the common thinking is that Kosinski will fall out with the Oscars for a more highbrow pick (since you brought up Critics Choice, gotta love that JoeKo is MIA in its expanded 10-nominee field). Lots of people will be thrilled if both those slots go to “Aftersun.” Similarly, Rajamouli has more and more felt like a Film Twitter thing than an industry thing. I can see Berger sneaking in if “All Quiet” goes over big, but I was more confident in Ryusuke Hamaguchi at this point last year. I’ve flirted with the idea that it will just be the DGA five. It feels unlikely, but “Top Gun: Maverick” is a much stronger contender, Kosinski made the BAFTA longlist (over Östlund), the film is very well directed even if no one talks about its direction, and what if people just want to give him his flowers after he’s been overlooked for so much of the season?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Breaking down the chaotic BAFTA longlists and why Steven Spielberg’s snub isn’t that surprising

Christopher Rosen : It’s not interesting to imagine the DGA five translating over to the Oscars, but I kind of agree with that logic too. The difference to me between “Dune” and Villeneuve and “Top Gun: Maverick” and Kosinski is that “Dune” was respected but “Maverick” is beloved. That’s kind of why I think Kosinski is safe and if there’s a shocking snub on nominations morning, it’ll come from one of the other contenders. But let’s circle back to the SAG Awards briefly before we head into the weekend. Since we last spoke, there’s been a bit of increasing smoke around the idea that Michelle Williams could get in as a Best Supporting Actress nominee for “The Fabelmans” following her snub in the lead actress category at the SAG Awards. I toyed with that notion when we broke down those nominations, but I can’t say I can see it really happening — and I fully expect Williams to land among the Best Actress nominees. But do you think there’s anything to that kind of theorizing?

joyceeng : I guess I need to feel like there’s a lot of passion behind Williams and “The Fabelmans” itself to see it happening. I’m sure she’ll get some votes in supporting, but that could also just split her lead votes and she could get snubbed completely. The SAG snub could be a fluke, especially with Paul Dano getting in, and it’s also good news for her that “The Woman King” faltered in SAG ensemble and PGA. We’ve talked numerous times before about how Viola Davis’ turn, while tremendous, is not exactly a No. 1 vote-getter, and “The Fabelmans” is obviously a stronger film, so Williams can edge her out. But I will laugh so hard if voters do revolt and she winds up in supporting and wins as we all thought she would. We stan a full circle moment.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why? https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNHdI_0kE2UlRh00

More from GoldDerby Best of GoldDerby

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

2023 Critics Choice Awards winners list: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads the way with 5 wins

The biggest night of the year for critics ended with “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” The beloved multiverse movie that almost defies genre classification won five awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Original Screenplay for the Daniels, Best Editing, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. That “Everything Everywhere” would dominate the show was far from a surprise: the movie led all features with 14 nominations, including four acting citations for Quan, Michelle Yeoh (who lost Best Actress to Cate Blanchett for “TAR”), and Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis (who both lost in the Best...
GoldDerby

Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination

Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
UTAH STATE
GoldDerby

Critics Choice 2023: Clayton Davis (Variety) tops all Experts predicting movie winners

Congratulations to our Expert Clayton Davis (Variety) for a great score of 66.67% when predicting the 2023 Critics Choice movie winners on Sunday night. He is best among 16 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores. Almost 3,000 people worldwide predicted these film champs with our top scorer getting 14 of 21 categories correct. That included tough ones like Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett) and Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). The ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler in Los Angeles. SEE 2023 Critics Choice Award winners complete list You can see how your...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Essence

A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years

The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
thedigitalfix.com

Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award

Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
NEW YORK STATE
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
womenworking.com

Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True

Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
Us Weekly

Eddie Murphy Offers Advice While Accepting Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife Name Out Your F—king Mouth’

He went there! As Eddie Murphy was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, he addressed Will Smith’s now-infamous Oscars slap. “This is very nice,” Murphy, 61, said during the broadcast, before shouting out fiancée Paige Butcher and his 10 children on Tuesday, January 10. “I’ve been in show business […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy