Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy expecting baby no. 2

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 4 days ago

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's family is getting a little bigger.

On Friday, Murgatroyd took to Instagram to share that she and Chmkerkovskiy are expecting "Chmerkovskiy #2" in June.

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of herself showing off her belly. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this July 30, 2022, file photo, Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy are shown at a movie premiere in Los Angeles.
MORE: 'DWTS' sisters-in-law Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd reveal they have a pact to get pregnant at the same time

Last year, the "Dancing With the Stars" pros, who are already parents to son Shai, opened up about their experience with fertility struggles . Murgatroyd told People that she had suffered three miscarriages in the last few years.

Murgatroyd said the first miscarriage she suffered was in 2020 in a Whole Foods bathroom. At the time, she said she felt "completely embarrassed" and "ultimately ashamed."

She said that she had a second miscarriage nine months later. Her third miscarriage was in October 2021 after she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in pain. When she was taken to the hospital, she was told she'd experienced a miscarriage.

"I definitely wanted to keep my miscarriages a dark secret for the rest of my life," Murgatroyd said in her interview with People.

"I'm somebody who prides herself on health and wellness," she added. "I exercise every single day. But as I came to realize, that doesn't really go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system."

After multiple miscarriages, Murgatroyd was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome , or PCOS, a common hormone abnormality that affects 6% to 12% of women of reproductive age in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The exact cause of the disorder is not known, but lifestyle, genetics and health are believed to be factors, the CDC says.

bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this July 20, 2022, file photo, Peta Murgatroyd attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.
MORE: Peta Murgatroyd reflects on having 3 miscarriages and her 'hope' to grow her family

The couple began in vitro fertilization treatments following their People interview.

In her post on Friday, Murgatroyd thanked those who had "been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning."

"It feels like I'm sharing this news with my extended family," she wrote. "Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs… I read them all."

"This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for," she added.

