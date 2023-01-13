Read full article on original website
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
Tulsa Jury Recommends 225 Year Sentence For Man Convicted Of Robberies
A Tulsa jury found a man guilty in a string of brutal robberies, where he used a gun to overpower the victims, zip tied them up, and then robbed them. The jury recommended Jerome Hall serve 225 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery, kidnapping, and assault. Both...
Family of Tulsa County District Attorney speaks on mental health impacts
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his family are hoping to turn attention into action. Their family was put under the spotlight back in September after Tulsa police said Kunzweiler's middle daughter, Jennifer, stabbed her father multiple times. TPD said Kunzweiler's daughter was experiencing a...
Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
Broken Arrow police officer's caring response helps motivate teen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow police officer's kind response has inspired a teenage girl to pursue a career in criminal justice. Isabel Zunun was out with some friends past curfew in a residential area breaking plates as part of a TikTok challenge. That's when Isabel met BAPD...
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
6-year-old in critical condition after north Tulsa drive-by shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a north Tulsa neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street for a shooting Sunday just before 11 a.m. TPD says a 6-year-old was hit during the drive-by shooting and is now at the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Police respond to second shooting in 2 days at west Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 14 just before 9 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex located near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue. TPD had responded to a separate shooting incident at the same location just two days...
Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
1 Dead After Crash In Okfuskee Co., OHP Investigating Cause
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 16-year-old dead just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. According to OHP, the crash happened at around 9:47 p.m. on Sunday near North Choctaw Avenue north of Weleetka. Authorities said the 16-year-old was transported to the hospital after the...
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
