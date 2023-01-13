ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KRMG

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans react to arrests made in shooting that injured 6-year-old girl

The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a six-year-old girl Sunday morning. The shooting happened in a neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and Apache Street Jan. 15. Police say a truck being driven by 19-year-old Rocky Serna was passing through the neighborhood. That’s...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Family of Tulsa County District Attorney speaks on mental health impacts

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and his family are hoping to turn attention into action. Their family was put under the spotlight back in September after Tulsa police said Kunzweiler's middle daughter, Jennifer, stabbed her father multiple times. TPD said Kunzweiler's daughter was experiencing a...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man hit by truck, killed in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a truck in Osage County on Monday. The Oklahoma Highway patrol (OHP) said around 9:45 p.m., a Chevy Silverado hit a man walking on State Highway 97, two miles north of Sand Springs. The man died...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

New details released after 6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are releasing new details in the arrest of a man connected to a drive-by shooting that injured a child. Officers arrested 19-year-old Rocky Serna late Sunday night and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail. New details show multiple shots were fired into...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

6-year-old in critical condition after north Tulsa drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police responded to a north Tulsa neighborhood near North Yale Avenue and East Apache Street for a shooting Sunday just before 11 a.m. TPD says a 6-year-old was hit during the drive-by shooting and is now at the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man dies in single-vehicle Osage County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man has died following a crash in Osage County. On Jan. 14, just before 2 p.m., OHP says 49-year-old George B. Schulz of Tulsa was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on Highway 20 near County Road 5455 two miles west of Hominy.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK

