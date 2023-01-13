Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming High School Wrestling Scoreboard: Jan. 16-21, 2023
With a month to go until regional tournaments, there is a lot of action this week as teams pick up matches. There are two big invites in-state this weekend, in Lander and Moorcroft. Tuesday, Jan. 17. Lyman at Big Piney - missing results. Buffalo 40 Tongue River 15. Red Lodge...
oilcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
Douglas Budget
Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)
The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
svinews.com
Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Forester
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Kelly is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 15, 2023
Campbell County 6-5 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 4-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-10 Jackson 0-8 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 4-5, 1-0 Newcastle 6-1.
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Jan. 16-21, 2023
The Wyoming High School boys’ basketball season is in Week 7. Conference play will dominate this week’s schedule across the state. There are still some interclass, cross-quadrant, and games against out-of-state opponents, as well. For the first time all season, there are no tournament games this week. If...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan
There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. “The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
Douglas Budget
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
svinews.com
Bill proposes airport taxation districts
CODY — A proposal being considered by the Wyoming Legislature would allow airports across the state to create special taxation districts, providing up to three mills of additional annual funding. Aaron Buck, director of Yellowstone Regional Airport, said he’s supportive of House Bill 40 and thought it could potentially...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Cattle Producer to Lead NCBA Federal Lands Committee
Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee. “Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” says NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic, and social value of public lands ranching and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
newslj.com
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
sweetwaternow.com
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
Comments / 1