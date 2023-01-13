ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative Update from Representative Bill Henderson (R-41)

The 2023 General Session kicked off on Tuesday. The first week of session is dedicated to legislative ceremonies, taking the oath of office and learning about legislative processes and procedures. On Wednesday, we held a joint session and welcomed Governor Gordon to hear his State of the State message. Governor Gordon reported on the strength of Wyoming and focused on five areas during his speech:
Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Forester

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Kelly is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of...
Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: Jan. 15, 2023

Campbell County 6-5 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Star Valley 4-5 Green River 2-7 Evanston 2-10 Jackson 0-8 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Quadrant Record) Moorcroft 4-5, 1-0 Newcastle 6-1.
Wyoming High School All-State Music Event Taking Place In Sheridan

There’s music in the air and it’s coming from Sheridan High School. Several hundred Wyoming High School musicians and choir singers are in Sheridan for the annual All-State Music Event. Sheridan hosts this year, because it was its turn in the 8-year rotation. Performers were selected via recorded...
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
Bill proposes airport taxation districts

CODY — A proposal being considered by the Wyoming Legislature would allow airports across the state to create special taxation districts, providing up to three mills of additional annual funding. Aaron Buck, director of Yellowstone Regional Airport, said he’s supportive of House Bill 40 and thought it could potentially...
Wyoming Cattle Producer to Lead NCBA Federal Lands Committee

Today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced the appointment of Wyoming cattle producer Jim Hellyer as chair of the Federal Lands Committee. “Jim has been a vocal leader of NCBA and the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, and he is a strong advocate for cattle producers who rely on federal grazing,” says NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources Kaitlynn Glover, staff liaison to the committee. “Jim brings a valuable perspective, creative ideas, and a wealth of knowledge to the committee as we continue highlighting the environmental, economic, and social value of public lands ranching and face challenges of the next few years head-on.”
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived

CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
