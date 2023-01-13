ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Related
kmmo.com

INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN JOHNSON COUNTY DUE IN COURT

An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County has a court appearance scheduled. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Blue Springs police ask for surveillance video following home invasion

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department is asking residents to share their surveillance video following a home invasion earlier this week. Blue Springs police officers went to the 9000 block of SW 10th St. at 7:10 a.m. on Monday after someone called and said a home invasion had taken place overnight.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
WIBW

One man arrested, another hospitalized following downtown Topeka brawl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after another man was hospitalized following a brawl in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, officials were called to the 1200 block of SW 12th St. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Greenwood man pleads guilty to murdering woman in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, admitting to murdering a woman inside a residence in Greenwood, Missouri, in 2019. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 48-year-old Dana C. Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.
GREENWOOD, MO
WIBW

One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Man charged in October crash that killed woman in Overland Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges, accused of driving while intoxicated, following a fatal crash that happened in Overland Park on Oct. 30. Court documents state that 22-year-old Alexander Grayson Kohrs has been charged with second-degree murder or, in the alternative, DUI - involuntary manslaughter. The...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KC police trying to ID suspect following shooting on bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are trying to identify a suspect following a shooting that happened on a KCATA bus in late December. According to the police, the shooting happened inside a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus in the area of E. 43rd Street and Prospect Avenue on Dec. 30 shortly after 5 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Update: KCPD investigating fatal shooting outside apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Tuesday evening. The KCPD said they were called to the 10300 block of E. 42nd St. at about 6:10 p.m. after someone heard gunshots. While they were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

One booking at the Caldwell County Detention Center was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 53-year-old Oliver Wayne Etherton on Sunday evening. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County, Missouri, judge approved a settlement in the deadly Westport fire truck crash. The crash happened in December of 2021. A pumper driven by Dominick Biscari ran a red light, smashing into an SUV carrying two people. The collision also killed pedestrian Tammi...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Offender death reported at Chillicothe Correctional Center

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) An offender died while in custody at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on Sunday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says that 49-year-old offender Margaret Phillips died of natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

