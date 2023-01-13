Thomas A. O’Leary, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 13, 2023, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 31, 1938, in Reno, Nevada, to the son of the late Frances A. O’Leary and Elaine (Bechtel) O’Leary. Tom grew up in Reno, Nevada. In high school, he coached boys’ basketball. He later attended the University of Nevada, Arizona State University and Puget Sound College, where he played on a football scholarship. He later owned several businesses through the years, one being O’Leary Christmas Tree Farm in McConnelsville, in which he loved dearly. He was an active member in the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. In most recent years, in his spare time, he enjoyed his animals and gardening. Above all, he loved his family and wife.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO