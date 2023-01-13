Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Owl Encounter Coming to an MCLS Branch Near You
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System schedules fun, informative, events that cater to a wide variety of interests. MCLS Youth Services Manager Haley Shaw announced an upcoming event called Owl Encounter that is sure to interest bird lovers. “The Ohio School of Falconry are going to come...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
WHIZ
Terry R. Bell
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Terry R. Bell, loving family man passed away at the age of 80 years old. Born in Roseville, Ohio and lived in Zanesville, Ohio until his passing. He was a retired master diesel mechanic for All Crane in Columbus and owner of Terry Bell Rental Properties.
WHIZ
The Noon Rotary Club of Zanesville Held a Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Noon Rotary Club of Zanesville held a Peace Pole Dedication Ceremony on January 15th. The Noon Rotary Club is a peace builder club. The Peace Pole is an eight-foot-tall pole made of recycled materials, and is a symbol of love, unity, peace, and acceptance of others. The pole says “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight different languages and in braille.
WHIZ
The 29th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Prayer Breakfast
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a special day to celebrate and remember an important man who fought for equality with love and compassion. In honor of his work the 29th Annual Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship Prayer Breakfast was held virtually. During the half hour program they took time to recognize 19 high school seniors with a Book Scholarship. The program aired on WHIZ and two high school seniors, John Glenn High School Senior Kaiden Walls and Zanesville High School senior O’Mia Cartwright were very grateful getting the award and spoke about what their plans are in the future.
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Knox
ZANESVILLE, OH- This Weeks Dog of the Week is someone who gets along with everyone but is unsure about being with cats. Knox is a 2 year old Terrier Mix who rides very well in the car, is neutered and is full of spontaneous energy. K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug...
WHIZ
Jacqueline L. Fink
Jacqueline Lou Fink, 77, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born May 18, 1945, in Zanesville to the late James and Florence Sloanker Agin. She was a former member of the Amrou Caldron, Y-City Harley Owners group and Eastern Star. She retired from the VA clinic in Zanesville and was the owner of Fink’s School of Phlebotomy. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends.
Knox Pages
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
WHIZ
Daniel L. Helsel
Daniel Lawrence Helsel, 77, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born November 1, 1945, in Plymouth, IN to the late Ivo Clair and Mary Irene Gross Helsel. He survived childhood polio and graduated from West High School, where he received the All Sports Trophy.
WHIZ
Dorsey “Scotty” Satterfield
Dorsey Rolland “Scotty” Satterfield was born on May 31, 1931, and peacefully died on January 15, 2023. He was born in Glenford, Ohio to Milby Freemont Satterfield and Zetta Cecil Hayslip-Satterfield. Scotty lost his oldest son Steven on March 24, 2001, and his wife, Sylvia Mae Ayers-Satterfield on July 13, 2013.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County is Rich in History
Pickaway County, Ohio is located in the south-central part of the state and has a rich history dating back to the early 1800s. The county was officially established in 1810 and is named after the Piqua tribe of Native Americans who once inhabited the area. In the early years of...
WHIZ
Thomas A. O’Leary
Thomas A. O’Leary, 84 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on January 13, 2023, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 31, 1938, in Reno, Nevada, to the son of the late Frances A. O’Leary and Elaine (Bechtel) O’Leary. Tom grew up in Reno, Nevada. In high school, he coached boys’ basketball. He later attended the University of Nevada, Arizona State University and Puget Sound College, where he played on a football scholarship. He later owned several businesses through the years, one being O’Leary Christmas Tree Farm in McConnelsville, in which he loved dearly. He was an active member in the Ohio Christmas Tree Association. In most recent years, in his spare time, he enjoyed his animals and gardening. Above all, he loved his family and wife.
WHIZ
John Elza Hale Jr.
John Elza Hale Jr., 97 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023. He was born on April 28, 1925, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of John Elza Hale Sr. and Tinsie (Hill) Hale. John was a graduate from Lash High School. He was a veteran of the Navy, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He later worked and owned National Janitorial and Window Cleaning Company and Hale’s Music Studio in Newark. He was a member of the Church of God International in Columbus, Ohio, and the Muskingum County Hall of Fame for his music. In his spare time, he enjoyed giving guitar lessons and gardening. He was known for giving fruits and veggies from his massive garden. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family and the Lord.
WHIZ
Stephen G. Beebe
Stephen G. Beebe, 66, of Zanesville, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Genesis Hospital after a stoic and brave battle with cancer. He was born February 1, 1956, in Zanesville, a son to the late George and Pauline (White) Beebe. He retired from Brockway-Owens Illinois with 45 years of service where he was an electrician/maintenance crew leader. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved heavy metal & rock-n-roll, fast cars, and riding motorcycles. He had a passion for live music and was a collector of guitars, bourbon and memorabilia. He was a 1974 Graduate of ZHS where he played football. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, he enjoyed taking them fishing and teaching them about sports and the outdoors.
WHIZ
Red Cross Blood Donation
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Red Cross frequently holds blood drive events at multiple locations across our viewing area because the need is always there. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager Don Hawkins discussed the donation process and how the needs of hospitals are filled by the generosity of donors. “The...
WHIZ
Splatter and Shatter Opens at Colony Square Mall
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Colony Square Mall has a new business that fills a niche in consumers interests. The ribbon cutting took place at Splatter and Shatter. It’s a shop that sells enjoyment by providing new experiences. Business owners Amy Poulton and Linda Sowers talked about their new venture and what makes it unique.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WHIZ
Darlene Lentz
Darlene Lentz, 83, of Zanesville, went to be with her Lord, January 14, 2023, at Genesis Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born Thursday, November 16, 1939, in McKeesport, PA, the daughter of Edison C. McCance, Sr. and Julia DeEtta (Dutton) McCance. She married Elmer F. Lentz on Tuesday, July 19, 1966.
WHIZ
Deborah S. Myers
Deborah S. Myers, 68 of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully at Genesis Hospice Morrison House on January 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on February 10, 1954 in Crooksville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Andrew Lee and Martha Jane (Shifflett) Erwin. She retired in 2017 from Fanatics and she previously worked for the Longaberger Company. She enjoyed camping but most especially she loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Comments / 0