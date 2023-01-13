Read full article on original website
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Bangor man arrested after allegedly waving gun, threatening to shoot others
BANGOR, Maine — A man was arrested after showing a gun and threatening to shoot others in Bangor on Tuesday, police say. According to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department, officers came across a group of people arguing in the street near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets.
Ex-Bangor woman pleads guilty to conspiracy in drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine — A former Bangor woman pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. Court documents show that between January 2018 and December 2021, 27-year-old Shelby Loring "trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties" with others, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine said.
foxbangor.com
Fake emergency calls become a problem
BELFAST– There were some tense moments on Saturday when police raced to a report of a shooting in the city of Belfast. Turns out — the caller was faking the entire situation. Police say fake emergency calls like this one are becoming a growing problem. Police say a...
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
foxbangor.com
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
WMTW
Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot
BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate prank 911 caller
BELFAST — The Belfast Police Department is investigating what police are calling a prank 911 call. Saturday at 5:39 p.m. Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting at a Union Street address in Belfast. The caller, a male, told Waldo County Emergency Dispatch that he just...
Hallowell Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Rear-Ended by Teen Driver
A Sargent with the Hallowell Police Department was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash over the weekend. According to The Kennebec Journal Hallowell Police Sgt, Christopher Giles, was rear-ended on Water Street on Sunday evening at around 8pm. Giles was struck from behind by a 16-year-old boy from Gardiner who officials say was operating too fast for the road conditions.
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kidnapping Arrest
BANGOR — An arrest has been made in a suspected kidnapping. At about 10 p.m. On Saturday, the Bangor Police Department received multiple calls for what appeared to be an abduction. Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man force a woman into a U-Haul rental van in the parking lot...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people over parking space
BANGOR- An argument over a parking spot ended with a man threatening to shoot people and a person being arrested earlier today. Bangor Police Sgt. Jason McAmbley says officers happened upon a group of people near the intersection of Cedar and Second Streets. One of the first officers on the...
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta Was Robbed (Again)
The Big Apple on Stone Street in Augusta was robbed again, after a similar robbery a few months ago. Some stores seem to be more vulnerable to robberies than others, and the Big Apple Convenience Store on Stone Street seems to be one of them. The Augusta Police Department is once again investigating a robbery at the store, this time at approximately 1:21 Friday morning. Officials received a call from someone at the store who said an unidentified man had walked into the building, displayed a firearm, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. The person then fled the scene before police arrived. No one was hurt.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police investigate hoax call reporting active shooter
BELFAST — Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5:39 p.m., Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting, and death, at a Union Street address in Belfast. Racing to the home, police found confused occupants and no signs of violence. The whole incident was a hoax. According to Police...
foxbangor.com
Police search for robbery suspect
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday around 1:21 a.m. on Stone Street, in Augusta. According to police the caller reported an unidentified male suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. No injuries...
WMTW
Driver, passenger injured in 3-car crash in Oxford County
PERU, Maine — Two people, including a man from South Portland, were injured after a crash in Oxford County on Monday. Authorities were called to a three-car crash around 5 p.m. on Route 108 in the town of Peru. According to deputies, two pickup trucks collided head-on with each...
truecountry935.com
Winslow Police Warn of New Scam
The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
