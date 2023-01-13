ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Forester

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Kelly is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of...
Bill proposes airport taxation districts

CODY — A proposal being considered by the Wyoming Legislature would allow airports across the state to create special taxation districts, providing up to three mills of additional annual funding. Aaron Buck, director of Yellowstone Regional Airport, said he’s supportive of House Bill 40 and thought it could potentially...
Medicaid postpartum coverage bill moves forward by one vote

CHEYENNE —The future of a bill in the Wyoming Legislature that extends Medicaid coverage for residents up to a full year postpartum was determined by one vote on Friday. Members of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee narrowly pushed forward House Bill 4 in a 5-4 vote. Lawmakers made the decision at the end of the committee’s second meeting dedicated to the bill, which was preceded by lengthy public testimony and questioning from new state representatives.
ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
Cowboys Fall to Hot Shooting Boise State, 85-68

The Wyoming Cowboys dropped an 85-68 contest to one of the Mountain West’s hottest offensive teams in Boise State on Saturday evening in a late-night contest in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. It marked the third-straight game against an opponent ranking in the top-25 in the NCAA NET rankings. “They...
BOISE, ID

