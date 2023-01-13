ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
svinews.com

Governor Gordon Appoints Interim State Forester

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Kelly is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years. “I want to thank Bill for his many years of...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Bill proposes airport taxation districts

CODY — A proposal being considered by the Wyoming Legislature would allow airports across the state to create special taxation districts, providing up to three mills of additional annual funding. Aaron Buck, director of Yellowstone Regional Airport, said he’s supportive of House Bill 40 and thought it could potentially...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Sweeping Wyoming sales tax reform bill meets stiff resistance

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites probably won’t see a big change in sales taxes this year after lawmakers tabled a sweeping bill that would have nixed most exemptions while decreasing the overall sales tax rate. House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was intended to simplify and update...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Medicaid postpartum coverage bill moves forward by one vote

CHEYENNE —The future of a bill in the Wyoming Legislature that extends Medicaid coverage for residents up to a full year postpartum was determined by one vote on Friday. Members of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee narrowly pushed forward House Bill 4 in a 5-4 vote. Lawmakers made the decision at the end of the committee’s second meeting dedicated to the bill, which was preceded by lengthy public testimony and questioning from new state representatives.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Bill would ban the use of abortion medications in Wyoming

CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict the circulation and use of abortion medications is up for consideration again this session as Wyoming’s abortion ban continues to be litigated in court. Under Senate File 109, no person would legally be allowed to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use” any...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police looking for armed robber

Legislature discusses Mental Health and Education-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. As much as ARPA funds have helped the state of Wyoming create supportive programs, the sunset date for these funds is around the corner, causing legislators to come up with new ways to sustain these projects’ financing. On Thursday legislature focused on mental health and education.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

ERAP funds still available to previous and new applicants

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Housing assistance still is available to previous Emergency Rental Assistance Program applicants and those who never applied. ERAP has set aside $8.6 million for housing stability services available to ERAP recipients and households that have not previously received funding. That funding is scheduled to be available until June.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Bill To Repeal Most Gun-Free Zones Filed In Wyoming Legislature

A bill that would repeal most gun-free zones for people who can legally carry concealed weapons in Wyoming has been filed for the 2023 legislative session. House Bill 105 here. The bill is sponsored by Reps. Haroldson, Allemand, Angelos, Bear, Jennings, Knapp, Locke, Niemiec, Pendergraft, Penn, Rodriguez-Williams, Smith, Strock, Tarver, Ward and Winter and Senator(s) Biteman, Case, Hutchings, Laursen, D and Steinmetz.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy