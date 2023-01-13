Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams welcomed Storm Lake to town on Friday night for a Lakes Conference matchup. The Spencer Tiger Girls got a big lift from Jada Piercy who hit 7 3 pointers on her way to a 27 point performance. Jerra Merchant added 17 for the Tigers and Mo McDermott had 9. Storm Lake was led by Amy Slight’s 8 points. Spencer put together another dominant performance in the middle 2 quarters when they outscored Storm Lke 40-17. The 63-31 Win improves the Tigers record to 7-1 and 2-1 in the Lakes. Storm Lake falls to 7-5 and 1-2 in Conference play.

SPENCER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO