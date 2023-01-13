Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Fire Chief Names Assistants
Sheldon, IA (KICD – – Sheldon’s new fire chief has appointed his first and second assistants. Brad Hindt served as first assistant chief for four years under Denny Kruger and was promoted to Chief after Kruger retired from the department last year. 2nd Assistant Scott Meinecke accepted...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in rear-end crash near Hull
HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
bigcountry1077.com
Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
bigcountry1077.com
Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
siouxlandnews.com
Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash
Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
marshallradio.net
Semi-Truck Driver Injured After Truck Jackknifed on Interstate 90
ADRIAN — A semi-truck driver was injured after his truck jackknifed on I-90 east of Adrian Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:15 Saturday afternoon, a 2023 Freightliner Semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County when it left the roadway and jackknifed.
bigcountry1077.com
Winter Trout Stocking At Scharnberg Pond Set For Saturday
Everly, IA (KICD)– The January trout release occurs this weekend at Scharnberg Park. Clay County Naturalist Bree Blom says it’s part of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to bring an uncommon fish to Northwest Iowa. Blom tells KICD News the County Conservation Board has decided to celebrate...
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa
Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
bigcountry1077.com
Patricia “Pat” Allen, 88, of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew
Services for 88-year-old Patricia “Pat” Allen of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew will be Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Lentz Funeral Home of Mallard is in charge of arrangements.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
kiwaradio.com
Lester Woman Faces Felony Charge After She And Her Children Were Found Partially Stuck In The Snow
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Lester woman faces a felony charge after her car was reported as stopped along the roadway near Rock Rapids. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of their deputies arrested 41-year-old Brandi Phillips of Lester on Friday afternoon. They tell us that...
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon’s Crossroads Pavilion Reports Busy 2022
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The city-owned convention center in Sheldon has issued its yearly report. Director Tricia Meendering says Crossroads Pavillion had another busy year. Meendering tells KICD News they cannot accommodate many more weekend events, so future growth will have to come from weekday conferences. Meendering says the...
bigcountry1077.com
Spirit Lake Community Schools Hosts Conversation on Active Shooter Planning
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Spirit Lake Community Schools hosted a seminar Monday giving community members an opportunity to think about how to properly prepare for an active shooter event. While the overall hope is that nothing of the kind will ever happen, trainer and researcher Ed Monk says we...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.
bigcountry1077.com
Clay Central Everly Realigns School Board Districts
Royal, IA (KICD)– The Clay Central Everly School board has altered the future board representation. Superintendent Kevin Wood says beginning with the next election, they’ll go from five individual districts to four director districts and one at-large position in an effort to attract more candidates. The board discussed...
Comments / 0