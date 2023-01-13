ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, IA

bigcountry1077.com

Sheldon Fire Chief Names Assistants

Sheldon, IA (KICD – – Sheldon’s new fire chief has appointed his first and second assistants. Brad Hindt served as first assistant chief for four years under Denny Kruger and was promoted to Chief after Kruger retired from the department last year. 2nd Assistant Scott Meinecke accepted...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in rear-end crash near Hull

HULL—One person was injured when a car rear-ended another about 6:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Highway 18, three miles east of Hull. Twenty-three-year-old Austin John Roemeling of Boyden was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla west when it struck the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 16-year-old Cambrie Krikke of Sanborn, who had slowed for turning vehicle traffic, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
kiow.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area

Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
SIOUX CITY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Iowa DOT Making Text Alerts Available for Highway 71 Project

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — As we reported last week, the northbound lane of highway 71 is now scheduled to be rebuilt before Memorial Day. DOT Engineer Daken Schultz tells KICD News the contractor says since they are required to maintain access for emergency vehicles at all times, it’s easier to build the road in two halves.
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Katelyn Paige Greene stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse on the 1900 block of 16th Street for speeding, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Spencer Council Sets Deadline For Progress on West Spencer Smell Issue

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council took action Monday in order start seeing progress on a smell issue on the west side of town. The move came in the form of a motion setting April 15th as a deadline for Symrise to have made some progress on capping the odor at its egg processing facility in the Industrial Park a date that was reached based on previous conversations between the company and City Manager Dan Gifford.
SPENCER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two people died in a house fire in Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a fire at their home in Spirit Lake Thursday night. The Spirit Lake fire department says its crews were called to that home on the north end of West Lake Okoboji just before 11 o'clock Thursday night and learned on the way that two people were trapped inside the home.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Area Hospitals After Saturday Morning Crash

Hull, Iowa — Two Sioux Center residents were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a Saturday morning rollover crash near Hull. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap took place at 10:14 Saturday morning on Highway 18, three miles northwest of Hull. Deputies say...
HULL, IA
marshallradio.net

Semi-Truck Driver Injured After Truck Jackknifed on Interstate 90

ADRIAN — A semi-truck driver was injured after his truck jackknifed on I-90 east of Adrian Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:15 Saturday afternoon, a 2023 Freightliner Semi was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County when it left the roadway and jackknifed.
ADRIAN, MN
bigcountry1077.com

Winter Trout Stocking At Scharnberg Pond Set For Saturday

Everly, IA (KICD)– The January trout release occurs this weekend at Scharnberg Park. Clay County Naturalist Bree Blom says it’s part of the Department of Natural Resources efforts to bring an uncommon fish to Northwest Iowa. Blom tells KICD News the County Conservation Board has decided to celebrate...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Snow expected to spread across state, heaviest amounts in NW Iowa

Heavy snow is in the forecast for much of Iowa’s northwestern half. A Winter Storm Watch is posted starting Wednesday afternoon that lasts into midday Thursday. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some areas of western Iowa could get nearly a foot of snow. The range for Sheldon is five-to-11 inches of snowfall, while for Sioux City and Storm Lake, it’s six-to-11 inches.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Patricia “Pat” Allen, 88, of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew

Services for 88-year-old Patricia “Pat” Allen of Grundy Center and formerly of Curlew will be Saturday, January 21st at 11 AM at Lentz Funeral Home in Mallard. Visitation will be at the funeral home, one hour prior to the services. Lentz Funeral Home of Mallard is in charge of arrangements.
CURLEW, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Clay County Inmate Charged with Assaulting an Officer

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A inmate at the Clay County Jail is facing additional charges following an incident last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year-old Sarah Kunath was causing a disturbance in the jail and reportedly spit on a Correctional Officer and assisting Deputy. Kunath now faces...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Sheldon’s Crossroads Pavilion Reports Busy 2022

Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The city-owned convention center in Sheldon has issued its yearly report. Director Tricia Meendering says Crossroads Pavillion had another busy year. Meendering tells KICD News they cannot accommodate many more weekend events, so future growth will have to come from weekday conferences. Meendering says the...
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Tuesday night crash in Sioux County, Iowa left one person dead. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 6 p.m. Emma Nibbelink, 18, of Luverne, Minnesota, was about three miles southwest of Hull heading south on Highway 75 when she drove onto the shoulder of the road.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
bigcountry1077.com

Clay Central Everly Realigns School Board Districts

Royal, IA (KICD)– The Clay Central Everly School board has altered the future board representation. Superintendent Kevin Wood says beginning with the next election, they’ll go from five individual districts to four director districts and one at-large position in an effort to attract more candidates. The board discussed...
ROYAL, IA

Community Policy