Glasgow, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

Boys and Girls Club opens “world-class” club in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin-Simpson County Boys and Girls Club has cemented itself as a leader in club communities due to its exceptional educational programs. Most recently, leaders of the club expanded to Allen County, purchasing a former funeral home in Scottsville to expand and create new opportunities for the youth of the community.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

BG Freedom Walkers protest Republican Women’s Club of SOKY dinner despite rescheduling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was March 13, 2020, when Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in a no-knock warrant search, leading to protests throughout the country. Those protests continued as former Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, who was involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, was set to speak at an event hosted by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: BGPD to host open house Jan. 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house next Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BGPD headquarters at 911 Kentucky Street. There will be food provided and officers will be available to answer questions. For more information, visit joinbgky.org/police/.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Jonesville Academy hosts inaugural Tie Ceremony

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jonesville Academy, named for the historic Bowling Green community founded by formerly enslaved black community members, aims to equip the next generation of black and brown youth with the tools to build self-confidence and become leaders in their communities. The academy is a weekend learning...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection: Ghee Brothers and Phil Burkeen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord Day and Brian Webb are back to discuss all the rivalry games that went on around the region in high school basketball. On thew show we have a few Warren East legends. Up first is Scheduling Director for the South central Kentucky Baseball Association Phil Burkeen. Later we talk to EKU football commits Simon Ghee and Isaiah Ghee.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wedding bells rang out at Hospice Care of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green earlier this week for one of their patients. Groom Bill Oxener’s wish, was to marry his longtime sweetheart Gloreya. Hospice Chaplain, Tim Colovos, and others assisted the couple in getting their...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with assault in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Tennis completes comeback to win first match of 2023 season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis began its 2023 campaign with a 4-3 comeback victory at Bellarmine on Saturday night. The Lady Toppers improved to 9-0 all-time against the Knights, including wins in three straight seasons. WKU fell behind early, losing the doubles point. The No. 1 pair of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police arrested a woman Saturday morning as a result of a murder investigation. Donna Logsdon, of Glasgow, was charged with murder after an investigation into the death of her husband, Michael Logsdon, who died on July 9, 2022, according to police. This is not the...
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

