Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show
When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Hear This Week’s Interview With The Adirondack Thunder
Below is our full interview with Adirondack Thunder head coach Pete MacArthur from this week enjoy!. After playing, coaching and owning a franchise in Glens Falls, former NHL player and coach, Barry Melrose, decided to call it home. Take a look inside the walls of an NHL media legend. Ten...
Beautifully Decorated Restaurant With Cinderella Theme, Daytrip From Albany
Welcome to Cava, America's most holiday decorated restaurant and we aren't just talking about the Christmas season! Here's a preview of how the restaurant will look until March 27th!. In recent months Cava has pulled out the stops when it comes to creating a fantasy dining experience, worth the daytrip...
Cohoes Music Hall Announces Show by Stephen Pearcy, Ready to Ratt & Roll?
Some of the most popular movies of the 1980's were Fast Times At Ridgemont High, E.T. and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Top TV shows were The Golden Girls, Miami Vice and Cheers and the biggest bands born that decade included Motley Crue, Def Leppard and RATT. Now you have the...
Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You
Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
300 Mil Years in the Making – Saratoga’s Reptile Show is Coming!
If you or someone you know is fascinated by reptiles, tell them about the family-friendly reptile show coming to Saratoga Springs later this month. There are over 10,000 different species of reptiles. Some creep, some crawl, others slither, and some freak us the heck out, but all of them share a common ancestor that dates back 300 million years!
Mangia! New Venture for Owners of Italian Eatery Opening in Clifton Park
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture and an opening date. Announced They Would Open Up a Pizza Place in Clifton Park. According to...
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Another Stewart’s in Saratoga County Has Big $34K Take 5 Winner!
There have been three Take 5 winners in the Capital Region in the last month. Two of them have come from a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County in the last week. This latest winner bought their ticket at a Stewart's Shop that is worth over thirty-four thousand dollars. How Much...
Capital Region Chicken Laws (Eggs Taste Better When They’re Free!)
You may have heard about or even experienced firsthand the inflated egg prices in America right now. While the peak in prices has supposedly passed, eggs are still expensive for the foreseeable future. This may have you asking yourself, "Can't I just get the eggs directly from chickens rather than buying them in store?". Simply put, the answer is yes!
See The Stunning Queensbury Mansion That’s The Ultimate Vacation Rental
If a mansion has always been your dream home but is financially out of reach, try this vacation rental on for size. For most of us, owning a mansion is probably a far-fetched dream. But getting a bunch of family or friends together to chip in for a sweet mansion retreat rental for a vacation? Now that seems a little more feasible!
Major Eyesore On Route 9 Being Demolished-What Will it Become?
If you drive along Route 9 in the Latham/Cohoes area chances are you have driven by this eyesore. It was an operating motel for quite some time, became apartments, and then it declined. Eventually, it was condemned. Now construction crews are tearing it down. Old Motel Being Demolished Making Room...
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress
It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Luxury Hotel Chain Opens First US Escape Miles From Upstate NY
Luxury for the soul: that’s the goal of an exclusive new hotel now open less than 90 minutes from Albany. The adults-only (21+) retreat is the first US branch of a company that’s focused on ultra-high-end glamping in Africa, Mexico, and the Middle East. While more indoors than...
John Gray On Why Delmar Convicted Murderer Might Get a Retrial
The morning after John Gray's exclusive one-on-one with convicted axe murderer Chris Proco revealed the possibility of a retrial, Gray joined Brian and Chrissy on 1077 GNA for a deeper dive into the latest developments. The interview is posted below. Back in 2006, Chris Porco from Delmar, NY was convicted...
