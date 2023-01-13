ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Critically Acclaimed Country/Rock Band Announce Upstate NY Show

When you are telling the story of 90's Country music this is one band you simply cannot leave out. With several CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the year wins, a Grammy, and one of the most unique and identifiable sounds of the 90's, The Mavericks were loved by fans and critics alike. And they are simply one of the great Country vocal groups to come out of that era.
KINGSTON, NY
Don’t Shovel Your Sidewalk? These Upstate Towns Can Jail You

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY
Capital Region Chicken Laws (Eggs Taste Better When They’re Free!)

You may have heard about or even experienced firsthand the inflated egg prices in America right now. While the peak in prices has supposedly passed, eggs are still expensive for the foreseeable future. This may have you asking yourself, "Can't I just get the eggs directly from chickens rather than buying them in store?". Simply put, the answer is yes!
ALBANY, NY
Chick-Fil-A in Clifton Park Mooving Along! Check Out the Progress

It will be the first Chick-fil-A (outside of the Albany International Airport) built in the Capital Region. The Clifton Park Chick-fil-A is moving full steam ahead. Check out the project, the progress, and the renderings of what this restaurant will look like when it's complete. The new Chick-fil-A is being built where the old Pier 1 store once was near Clifton Park Center. The plan is to open in March or April.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

