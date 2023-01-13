ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo Gallery: Baltimore MLK Parade 2023

Baltimoreans couldn’t have been happier to see the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade return yesterday. The first since 2020, people took to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to support, celebrate and honor the civil rights leader. Check out photos from the MLK parade yesterday by photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.
CBS Baltimore

'It's really cool and I like history': MLK Jr. parade marches on through Baltimore City

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baltimore for the parade that honor's Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy."News has been depressing, the world has been depressing, and honestly I drove all the way from Cockeysville and told my sister get ready because I'm coming," said Latrice Pitts who was at the start of the parade route.Many families with children were also present. Some sat along the sidewalks to get the best views of the parade.Fraternities, sororities,...
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
baltimorepositive.com

An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members

Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
CBS Baltimore

'A kid can learn from anyone': Protesters debate over drag queen story time for children at Baltimore library

BALTIMORE - A drag queen story hour became the target of protesters over the weekend at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.The free event, open to children of all ages, wasn't the first drag queen story time at the library.Protesters outside of the library on Saturday called the event "inappropriate" for children.Protesters chanted "leave our children alone" while many held up signs calling for the event to be canceled, and saying drag queens belong in clubs.Supporters outside of the event were singing and waving pride flags."Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading," parent Mia Carr said. "A kid can learn from anyone."A spokesperson for the library said they trust families can decide what's appropriate for their children.The library also said they are "committed to advancing equity, diversity.""It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children," protester Chris Anderson said.the library has had drag queen guest readers a number of times in the past.This one on Saturday was done in partnership with the church on the square.
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Nottingham MD

Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
weaa.org

Baltimore’s Empanada Lady

Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
southbmore.com

THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point

Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business

Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City prepares to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parade

BALTIMORE - Baltimore will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a parade through the city.The parade starts at noon on Monday, marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Eutaw Street."We should be celebrating Martin Luther King every year," Baltimore resident Eshe King said. However, the future of the parade was uncertain earlier this month.The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced the parade was being canceled for the third year in a row to replace it with a day of service."You should do both," King said. "I think doing the parade and servicing the community...
