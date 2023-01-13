Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
Photo Gallery: Baltimore MLK Parade 2023
Baltimoreans couldn’t have been happier to see the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade return yesterday. The first since 2020, people took to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to support, celebrate and honor the civil rights leader. Check out photos from the MLK parade yesterday by photographer Carl Schmidt of Federal Hill Photography.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Fishbowl closed for King holiday
Baltimore Fishbowl will not publish new content on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a national day of reflection. We will return tomorrow.
'It's really cool and I like history': MLK Jr. parade marches on through Baltimore City
BALTIMORE - Baltimore's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade returned after a two-year hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Baltimore for the parade that honor's Dr. Martin Luther King Junior's legacy."News has been depressing, the world has been depressing, and honestly I drove all the way from Cockeysville and told my sister get ready because I'm coming," said Latrice Pitts who was at the start of the parade route.Many families with children were also present. Some sat along the sidewalks to get the best views of the parade.Fraternities, sororities,...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County movie theater, West Nursery Cinemas, closes after 25 years
LINTHICUM, Md. — An Anne Arundel County movie house that brought the latest and greatest in theater-going -- multiple screens, comfortable seats and a plethora of concession snacks -- to the area when it opened 25 years ago, showed its last movie on Monday night. Employees at the West...
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Protesters rally against drag queen story hour at Baltimore library
Protesters and supporters clashed outside the Church on the Square in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday over the drag queen story hour hosted by the Canton branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. Meghan McCorkell, a spokesperson for the library system, said the event hosted in association with the national Drag...
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
baltimorepositive.com
An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members
Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
'A kid can learn from anyone': Protesters debate over drag queen story time for children at Baltimore library
BALTIMORE - A drag queen story hour became the target of protesters over the weekend at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.The free event, open to children of all ages, wasn't the first drag queen story time at the library.Protesters outside of the library on Saturday called the event "inappropriate" for children.Protesters chanted "leave our children alone" while many held up signs calling for the event to be canceled, and saying drag queens belong in clubs.Supporters outside of the event were singing and waving pride flags."Me and my son love story time no matter who is reading," parent Mia Carr said. "A kid can learn from anyone."A spokesperson for the library said they trust families can decide what's appropriate for their children.The library also said they are "committed to advancing equity, diversity.""It's not about being against gays or the LGBTQ community, it's about values for our children," protester Chris Anderson said.the library has had drag queen guest readers a number of times in the past.This one on Saturday was done in partnership with the church on the square.
Lexington Market gives back in honor of MLK Day
Citizens at Lexington Market gave out Baltimore's homeless population, like fresh food, new warm clothes, and information on services.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
theprp.com
Kaonashi, Left To Suffer, Sharptooth, Etc. Booked For 2023 ‘Explicit Content’ Festival
Kaonashi and Left To Suffer will serve as the headliners for this year’s ‘Explicit Content‘ festival. That two-day event will be held at the PBR and Angels Rock Bar in Baltimore, MD on April 01st and 02nd. The following bands have been booked. Saturday, April 01st:. Kaonashi.
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
weaa.org
Today With Dr. Kaye: Martin Luther KIng Jr. Day, Baltimore’s MLK parade
Civil Rights leader Ben Jealous, Baltimore unity organization We Our Us, and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott join Dr. Kaye for the discussion.
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Empanada Lady
Elisa Milan is an entrepreneur and curator of Puerto-Rican culture. The California native is the owner of The Empanada Lady, a boutique cafe located within Motor House in Baltimore City.
Mayor Scott says anti-violence is the message for MLK Day Parade
The parade will be held tomorrow at noon at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.
southbmore.com
THB Bagelry & Deli Opening at McHenry Row in Locust Point
Popular Baltimore area-based bagel shop THB Bagelry & Deli has announced it will open its seventh location at McHenry Row in Locust Point. Iron Rooster recently downsized its space at the shopping center, and THB will occupy approximately 2,000 sq. ft. of the 7,000 sq. ft. retail suite that was previously entirely Iron Rooster. THB will take over the northern corner of the space that bookends the apartment building and shopping center.
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business
Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
Baltimore City prepares to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday with a parade through the city.The parade starts at noon on Monday, marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Eutaw Street."We should be celebrating Martin Luther King every year," Baltimore resident Eshe King said. However, the future of the parade was uncertain earlier this month.The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced the parade was being canceled for the third year in a row to replace it with a day of service."You should do both," King said. "I think doing the parade and servicing the community...
