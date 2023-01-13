Read full article on original website
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was damaged overnight according to Buffalo Waterfront on Facebook.
buffalorising.com
2023 Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest – “We LOVE Buffalo”
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Totally Sweet Events, Totally Buffalo, and Sweet Buffalo, will be hosting a winterfest that highlights so much about what we love about this city. The day-long event will feature 75 local vendors, ice skating with characters, curling, food, drinks, and plenty of special surprises.
buffalorising.com
Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo
Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
buffalorising.com
Project Best Life | The power and importance of performing music
Project Best Life host Daniel Lendzian spoke to Griffin Brady, ethnomusicologist and founder of the SlyBoots School of Music, Art and Dance, Dr. Robert Strauss, Artistic Director of the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, and Joe Maniaci, owner of Allentown Music about performing with ensembles, music lessons, purchasing instruments, and the power and importance of performing music.
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
WGRZ TV
Nun stops attempted burglary in progress
Thieves tried burglarizing Response to Love Center in Buffalo, Saturday morning. A nun heard a noise and went outside to investigate, ending up stopping burglars.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found
Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium for a missing person, but later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was in danger.
Police: Woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. 55-year-old Dawn Miceli is charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Man arrested following attempted Aldi burglary
He was charged with one count of burglary in the third degree and one count of possession of burglar's tools.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership
Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
Tonawanda Police shows Buffalo Strong spirit to help an 18-year-old
The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is looking to help an 18-year-old who's left paralyzed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Buffalo Police: Man arrested after trying to break into looted Aldi
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Buffalo Police say he tried breaking into an Aldi that was looted during the blizzard. Police said 36-year-old James Williams is accused of trying to remove plywood from the grocery store on Broadway in order to get inside. Police said that when they found him, he had "burglary tools" on him.
buffalorising.com
January Event Guide | Comedy Trivia, Cake Decorating, Documentary Screening, Patty Griffin, and a World Premiere Play
If your resolution for 2023 was to enjoy more of what makes Buffalo an incredible place to live, keep it with this event calendar! January offerings include trivia nights, a world premiere play, Grammy® winning concerts, comedy, and cake decorating. There is no way to be bored in the Queen City this month!
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
