Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?

Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
2023 Totally Sweet Buffalo Winterfest – “We LOVE Buffalo”

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Totally Sweet Events, Totally Buffalo, and Sweet Buffalo, will be hosting a winterfest that highlights so much about what we love about this city. The day-long event will feature 75 local vendors, ice skating with characters, curling, food, drinks, and plenty of special surprises.
Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo

Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
Project Best Life | The power and importance of performing music

Project Best Life host Daniel Lendzian spoke to Griffin Brady, ethnomusicologist and founder of the SlyBoots School of Music, Art and Dance, Dr. Robert Strauss, Artistic Director of the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, and Joe Maniaci, owner of Allentown Music about performing with ensembles, music lessons, purchasing instruments, and the power and importance of performing music.
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York

A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
Large Fire At Western New York Car Dealership

Firefighters and emergency crews were busy early Thursday as a large fire ripped through a popular car dealership south of Hamburg. Multiple companies responded to the blaze that remains under investigation. The call came in early Thursday about a possible fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road. Our thoughts...
