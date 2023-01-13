Read full article on original website
Related
racer.com
Pastrana to make Daytona 500 attempt with 23XI
Travis Pastrana will attempt to make his NASCAR Cup series debut in next month’s Daytona 500, driving a third entry for 23XI. The six-time U.S. rally champion and reigning Nitro Rallycross champion will drive the No. 67 Toyota Camry for the third-year organization, with backing from the Black Rifle Coffee Company.
racer.com
Cavallino Classic extends support for The Piston Foundation
The 32nd Cavallino Classic, the 2023 edition of the “Concorso d’Eleganza” will celebrate the Ferrari marque, dedicating a class to the 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, a race that is a significant part of Ferrari’s legendary racing pedigree. Taking place once again...
racer.com
VIDEO: GTP 101: BMW M Hybrid V8 tech tour
RACER’s new GTP 101 video series continues in alphabetical order with a tech tour of BMW’s M Hybrid V8 prototype. Check back for more videos on the other GTP models and the various insights on items that make the cars and IMSA’s new hybrid-electric formula one to watch.
racer.com
O'Gorman joins Rockwell Autosport in Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR for Daytona
Tom O’Gorman will join Rockwell Autosport Development for the first round of the 2023 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season at Daytona, driving the No.10 Audi RS 3 LMS TCR. O’Gorman will contest the four-hour race alongside the full-season driver Alex Rockwell and Preston Brown. It marks O’Gorman’s return to the IMSA paddock for the first time since 2019.
racer.com
Andretti’s Dennis Mexico City Formula E opener
Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis produced an utterly dominant drive to climb from second to the race win in the Hankook Mexico City E-Prix opening round of the ABB Formula E World Championship. Dennis led home Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein and Mahindra Racing’s Lucas di Grassi in the first race of Formula E’s Gen3 era.
racer.com
Sato joins Ganassi for IndyCar oval races
Chip Ganassi Racing and Takuma Sato will join forces to pursue wins at the five oval races on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has signed with the defending Indy 500 winners as teammate to rookie driver Marcus Armstrong, who will pilot the No. 11 Honda on road and street courses.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Formula E, Extreme E and E1
Henry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E; and Rodi Basso co-founder & CEO of E1, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.
racer.com
PODCAST: Catching up with Takuma Sato
New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Takuma Sato joins us to discuss his new oval-only program in the No. 11 Honda and closes with an amazing story on how his IndyCar career got its start in 2010. Listen above, or click here.
racer.com
Al-Attiyah clinches fifth Dakar Rally victory
The checkered flag has fallen after 5,000 kilometers/3,100 miles against the clock at the Dakar Rally. The world’s most brutal rally featured 14 stages across Saudi Arabia, from the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf via the Empty Quarter desert. But it became clear early on in the two-week rally it became clear that no other driver was going to stop Nasser Al-Attiyah picking up his fifth Dakar title. The Qatari was in perfect synch with his co-driver Mathieu Baumel and their Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ throughout the rally.
racer.com
Knaus on Johnson: "His racecraft was at such a high level"
This is the sixth in a series of stories reflecting on Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR success from those who competed against him or with him at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson has returned to the industry as a stakeholder in Legacy Motor Club and will run select races in 2023. As superior...
Comments / 0