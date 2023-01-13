The checkered flag has fallen after 5,000 kilometers/3,100 miles against the clock at the Dakar Rally. The world’s most brutal rally featured 14 stages across Saudi Arabia, from the Red Sea to the Arabian Gulf via the Empty Quarter desert. But it became clear early on in the two-week rally it became clear that no other driver was going to stop Nasser Al-Attiyah picking up his fifth Dakar title. The Qatari was in perfect synch with his co-driver Mathieu Baumel and their Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1+ throughout the rally.

2 DAYS AGO