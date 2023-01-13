Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
Wisconsin woman dies in house fire near Michigan border
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a Wisconsin house fire. According to the Marinette Police Department, 54-year-old Julie Ann Price was found dead at the scene of the fire at 223 Terrace Avenue. Marinette is located just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Police...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Priscilla “Poo” G. Calkins
Priscilla Gilbert Calkins, “Poo”, to all who knew her, 75, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947 in Neenah, the daughter of Nicholas Tisch Gilbert and Nancy Ruth (Waite) Gilbert. Poo grew up in Neenah and attended First Presbyterian Church and Neenah High School. She graduated from Downer High School in Milwaukee. Poo went on to study ceramics at Stephens College in Columbia, MO for two years.
doorcountydailynews.com
Snowstorm predicted for Wednesday night into Thursday morning
No advisories, watches, or warnings have been issued yet, but the National Weather Service wants you to be on the lookout for the next winter storm occurring later this week. Current models from the National Weather Service show Door and Kewaunee counties as highly likely for at least four inches of snow during the early morning hours of Thursday. The snow would likely begin at around midnight and continue until at least noon on Thursday. The area has approximately a 50/50 chance of getting six inches or more of snow, with it more likely occurring in Door County’s northern tip and less likely along the lakeshore in Kewaunee County. If the winter storm hits the area, it would be the most snow received since Carlsville and Washington Island received approximately nine inches of snow before Christmas.
WBAY Green Bay
Firefighters fight flames at Manitowoc laundromat building
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at a building in Manitowoc Tuesday. At 7:50 a.m., Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to reports of smoke in the laundromat building at the corner of Washington and S 13th Streets. Flames could be seen at the roof line. The department says...
Door County Pulse
TAP Announces 2023 Season
Third Avenue PlayWorks (TAP) has announced the lineup for its 2023 season: five shows – from new work to fun-filled classics – running from May to December. The world premiere of I Carry Your Heart with Me by Jennifer Blackmer will take the stage May 12-28. In this work – presented as part of the inaugural World Premiere Wisconsin, an ambitious statewide festival celebrating original works – Esther Shannon is a government stenographer working for the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Lonely, conflicted and haunted by voices from her past, she finds herself in the middle of a troubling investigation.
94.3 Jack FM
Preliminary Hearing Postponed for Green Bay Teen Charged in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A preliminary hearing was postponed Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl accused of providing fatal dose of fentanyl-laced pills to another teen. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay is charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide. Defense attorney Trisha Fritz said there are...
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in Wisconsin
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing bakery chain Crumbl Cookies will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin store location in Ashwaubenon, according to local sources.
UPMATTERS
Fatal crash in Wisconsin results in death of 36-year-old, alcohol a possible factor
POUND, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Marinette responded to reports of a car that was on its side and ‘smoldering’ on CTH B in Marinette County on Saturday morning. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:20 a.m. on January 14 near 9th Road.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 16, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday January 16, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Door County Pulse
Pioneers Top Packerland in Girls Hoops at 7-0
Sevastopol remained the only undefeated girls basketball team in Packerland Conference play Saturday when the Pioneers won at Oconto, 69-42. Kayla Ranly led three Sevastopol players in double figures with a game-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Libby Ash added 17 points, with five baskets behind the arc, and Bailey Rikkola scored 13 more.
seehafernews.com
Lincoln High School Wall Of Fame Ceremony Set
Six former Manitowoc Lincoln High School Player and Coaching greats will be honored later this month during a halftime ceremony at a Ships Boys Basketball game. Athletic Director Stan Diedrich formally announced the Wall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees as, Dick Hall, Gary Dickert, Alyssa DeZeeuw, Frank Granitz, Ron Blomberg, and Dale Haupt.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Croy
Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
Comments / 0