ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Wanted: Diverse applicants to serve on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s environmental justice advisory group.

By Andrew Hazzard
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 4 days ago

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is encouraging people of diverse backgrounds statewide to apply for its environmental justice advisory group.

The agency, which regulates and monitors pollution, created the environmental justice advisory group in 2016. Since then, it has influenced the way the state engages residents, and helped shape the Pollution Control Agency’s environmental justice framework , published last year.

Applications are due February 13 .

“The voice of the community needs to be part of the group,” said Helen Waquiu, director of public engagement and tribal liaison for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Minnesota defines environmental justice as the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income, with respect to the development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.

In Minnesota, 6 percent of residents live near major sources of air pollution. But that figure rises for diverse areas, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. For communities where more than half of residents are people of color or Indigenous, 14 percent are near air pollution sources, as are 9 percent of low-income communities.

“Too many Minnesotans experience disproportionate exposure to pollution and related health problems simply because of where they live, and this is unacceptable,” Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Katrina Kessler said in a news release. “All Minnesotans should have access to clean air, clean water and healthy lands, but unfortunately agency data show this is not the case.  We still have a long way to go, and I am eager to prioritize this work with our environmental justice advisory group.”

“Too many Minnesotans experience disproportionate exposure to pollution and related health problems simply because of where they live, and this is unacceptable.”

Katrina Kessler, commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

The group is prioritizing demographic and geographic diversity when considering applicants, Waquiu said. The environmental justice movement is fairly strong in the Twin Cities, she said, but hasn’t garnered the same level of attention in outstate Minnesota.

“It’s really important that we do have representation throughout the state,” Waquiu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVCyP_0kE2Rxc800
Helen Waquiu, the Director of Public Engagement and Tribal Liaison for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Submitted image.

The advisory group meets  once a month at rotating locations across the state and meetings typically last three hours, Waquiu said. Kessler and others in the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency leadership attend the meetings. Members may choose to form subcommittees on individual topics such as air pollution permitting.

The advisory group has traditionally taken great interest in learning about the function of the agency and how practices can be changed to prioritize communities that feel disproportionate pollution impacts, Waquiu said. Members counsel the agency on how to integrate environmental justice into its permitting and compliance work, highlight projects that will address historical disparities, and employ best practices for developing relationships in environmental justice communities.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will host i nformation sessions about the advisory group and its work online on January 17 and 23, and in Duluth on January 25.

The post Wanted: Diverse applicants to serve on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s environmental justice advisory group. appeared first on Sahan Journal .

Comments / 17

Freedom Jaeger
4d ago

Stop it! Stop it ! Stop it ! This diverse bull just keeps creating greater division ! I am tired of the favoritism by race or sex rather than earning it !

Reply(7)
32
Jay L
3d ago

So ww are picking on skin color and sexual orientation and not who is the best candidate? This is the dumbing down of America. Plain and simple.

Reply
11
Kelly Kolnes
4d ago

Hey tree huggers! you should go live off the land and really go green. as you drive cars and live in homes using products from oil. drrrrrrrrr

Reply(1)
8
Related
mprnews.org

What do DFL lawmakers mean by 'fully funding' schools in the state?

Governor Tim Walz unveiled a piece of his two-year budget today focused on kids, families, and education. Walz, a former teacher who was endorsed by the state’s largest teacher’s union said during his inaugural address that he’ll propose the largest investment in public education in Minnesota history. The governor’s ideas dovetail with those of the DFL-controlled legislature, which aim to fund English Language Learner and special education programs and provide menstrual products and free meals to students.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Minnesota GOP Chairman responds to Walz Education budget

In response to the $12 billion Education Budget proposal announcement made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann issued a statement:. “Under Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats, Minnesota is one of the highest-taxed states in the country. With a massive, $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Walz and the Democrats should be working with Republicans to provide meaningful, permanent tax relief to Minnesota’s families and businesses. Instead, the governor’s latest proposal only seeks to waste the surplus on reckless spending and growing government. The governor’s proposal to create an entirely new state agency doesn’t even address the massive fraud in his Department of Education or the declining literacy rates and achievement gaps plaguing Minnesota’s children under Walz’s failing agenda. At the same time, Walz and the Democrats continue to push tax increases on small businesses and fight against tax relief for seniors’ Social Security benefits. Our state deserves better than more reckless Democrat tax-and-spending sprees.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

DNR looking to fill 200 paid summer internships

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships. DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives to help create a healthy,...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to debut spending plan for children, education

Gov. Tim Walz focused on one big idea when he was sworn in for a second term: Make Minnesota the best state to raise kids. This week he will start putting numbers behind it. The DFL governor is unveiling his next two-year budget in pieces, starting Tuesday with an event at a school where he will talk about children, families and education. He already has indicated some of his top spending priorities.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota Democrats Look To Eliminate State’s Longstanding Abortion Restrictions

(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota Democrats are looking to scrub longstanding abortion restrictions from state law. DFL lawmakers are proposing legislation that would eliminate a law requiring a 24-hour waiting period for patients seeking abortions, along with a two-parent notification law for minors and an informed consent requirement. The proposal would also end the requirement that only a physician can provide abortions. The laws were found unconstitutional by a Ramsey County judge in July, but proponents say they should stay on the books, allowing for the possibility that a future judge would rule differently.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota attorney general's office would beef up criminal division under legislative proposal

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It was a key issue that defined the 2022 campaign for attorney general: Just what role should the state's chief legal officer play in prosecuting violent crime at the local level?That's mostly the job of county attorneys, according to state law, but they can seek out the attorney general's office for assistance.The bill provides $4 million over two years "for enhanced criminal enforcement and related initiatives," according to an amendment approved in a House committee on Tuesday.Right now, there are three prosecutors in the criminal division, said Attorney General Keith Ellison. Additional funding could increase that to...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Bill Provides $4M for MN Attorney General To Prosecute More Criminal Cases

A DFL-led measure would increase funding for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office by more than $4 million. The bill, HF29, would appropriate $269,000 in fiscal year 2023, $2 million in 2024 and $2 million in 2025. County attorneys have pushed for the increase, saying the added funding would help in prosecuting “difficult” criminal cases, especially in greater Minnesota, where officials say resources are lacking.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Here Is Where Minnesota Ranks In States Safest From Natural Disasters

Most parts of the world are plagued with natural disasters. Find out where Minnesota ranks in states safest from natural disasters. Natural disasters can be defined as all types of severe weather, which have the potential to pose a significant threat to human health and safety. This can happen both seasonally and without warning. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a list of natural disasters:
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Minnesota medical cannabis patients concerned about program’s future

There is language in a new bill to legalize recreational marijuana that has some Minnesota medical cannabis patients concerned about the future of the state’s medicinal program. The language requires current and new manufacturers to register for license approval starting Jan. 1, 2024, and ending July 1, 2024. Patrick...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Baker supports marked MN drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants

(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker of Willmar says he supports allowing undocumented immigrants to get a Minnesota driver's license, but only they if are specially marked so that they can't be used for voting... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Baker says he would vote against the Licenses...
MINNESOTA STATE
southsidepride.com

What does the FL in the DFL stand for?

It stands for Farmer-Labor. In 1944 the Farmer-Labor Party and the Democratic Party merged. The Democratic Party was small potatoes in the 1930s and ‘40s. It polled in the single digits in statewide elections. The Farmer-Labor Party enjoyed great success in the 1930s. It was part of a nationwide...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
DULUTH, MN
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy