ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, WA

Comments / 6

Norabug
4d ago

At least this guy knew what to do and didn't harm anyone or anything except his load!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

SB I-405 in Bothell reopens after one person killed after crash

All lanes of southbound 405 have been reopened in Bothell following a multi-car crash that killed one person early Tuesday morning. A fatal collision involving a pedestrian shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 405 at State Route 527 in Bothell Tuesday morning. The incident involved multiple vehicles just before...
BOTHELL, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction in Auburn

Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Cashier robbed at gunpoint in gas station near Magnolia neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police answered an armed robbery on Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of 20th Ave. West near the Magnolia neighborhood, where a cashier was robbed at gunpoint. According to the cashier, around 1:30 a.m., a man entered an Arco gas station armed with a handgun...
SEATTLE, WA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Suspect After Wild Drive-Thru Kidnapping Attempt Caught on CCTV

Police in Washington are crediting a “unique” tattoo for the arrest of a suspect who was captured on CCTV attempting to kidnap a barista, using what cops describe as a looped zip-tie device. The attempted abduction took place during the early morning hours of Jan. 16, with the wild footage showing the suspect pull up to a drive-through window and attempt to drag the victim through it as she hands the man his change. The victim is seen fighting off the attacker, who immediately drives off after failing to successfully grab the woman. A flurry of cash can be seen flying on the ground as he makes his escape, while a large tattoo on his left forearm appears to read: “Chevrolet.” The Auburn Police Department apparently used the marking to trace the kidnapper and announced the arrest late Monday. The suspect’s identity has not been released.Read more at The Daily Beast.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Tacoma boy

TACOMA, Wash. — The 17-year-old arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager in Tacoma last week made his first appearance in an adult court on Tuesday afternoon. William Kalama pleaded not guilty to all seven counts against him during his arraignment via a video link from...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman

GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
GOLD BAR, WA
everettpost.com

I-5 Through Everett To Get More Roadwork

This past Thursday on Interstate-5 in Everett, a concrete panel dislodged and popped up about 3 inches higher than the surrounding pavement near Marine View Drive. A number of passing vehicles were damaged. Crews closed two lanes for seven hours from noon to 7 PM so a temporary emergency asphalt patch could be applied. The lane closures created long backups, delays and greater congestion on the few other alternate routes.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2-day-old baby found in Bremerton home was suffering withdrawals

A days-old infant is receiving care after the newborn was found going through withdrawals at a home in Bremerton. According to the Bremerton Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of 4th Street on Wednesday for an "unknown problem." A person at the home told police...
BREMERTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy