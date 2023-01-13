Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We’re Teaming Up With KWQC For A Quad Cities Blessing Box Drive
Townsquare Media is proud to partner with KWQC TV6, Quad Cities Hy-Vee, the Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) along with Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive. When and where is the Blessing Box Drive?. On Martin Luther King Day from 8 a.m. until...
This Beloved QC Pancake House Will Be Opening Two Additional QC Locations
If you love some good old pancakes to start the day, you'll have two new places soon to get them in the QC. Flip's Pancake House, which already has a home in Bettendorf on Competition Drive and one on 27th Street in Moline, is gearing up to open two more locations in the Quad Cities.
East Moline Concert Venue Is Hosting A Free Winter Concert Series
The saying goes, "the best things in life are free." That couldn't be more true. Free beer, free food, free prizes, free money... you get the point. In radio, free is our life. We hand out free things all the time because it makes you happy and us happy too. A popular concert venue in East Moline is giving the Quad Cities something they can enjoy for free. Well, six things they can enjoy for free: Concerts.
One Pile of Dog Poop Can Cost Davenport Pet Parents A Lot of Money
Dog owners in Davenport, for the sake of your bank accounts, you need to make sure you're always cleaning up your pet's poops. My apartment building has had a seemingly worsening problem of people letting their dogs go number two outside in the parking lot and not taking the time to clean it up. So then unless I want to step in a steaming pile of ew, I have to hopscotch my way to my car.
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Rock Island Approves Recognition Of MLK Day As Official Holiday
The City of Rock Island made a major step forward as a city. On Monday, Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday. About Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is...
David Koechner Is Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
If you're a fan of the Anchorman movies or the hit television show, The Office, then you know who David Koechner is. The actor, writer, and producer is coming to Davenport in March for two shows and one of them is a trivia show based on our favorite paper company from Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Davenport Iowa Man Arrested After Making 48 False and Threatening 911 Calls
This Davenport man has a 2-month history of misusing his phone to make false 911 calls. 39-year-old John David Field was arrested Tuesday, January 10th after he made 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January. During his time on the phone with 911 dispatchers,...
