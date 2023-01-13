ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBKO

Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions. On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash

A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Explosion from oil tank reported in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) – Fire officials say a crude oil tank exploded in Muhlenberg County. Fire officials say the fire happened at the 2300 block of Highway 853. Greenville Fire Department says one man has been transported to EMS in critical condition. As of around 11:45 a.m., the fire is under control.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Cave City man charged following police pursuit

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man is facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit. A Glasgow Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop Sunday on Aaron Clark due to his headlights not being on. Police say the vehicle did not stop at Grandview Avenue and reached St. Mary’s Court, where police say the driver jumped out and fled on foot.
CAVE CITY, KY
WSMV

Driver dies following crash into building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Monday Crash With Tractor-Trailer

A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man charged with assault in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

