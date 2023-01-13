Read full article on original website
Crews working on overturned semi crash on I-24 East in Davidson County
Crews are working to resolve an overturned semi crash on I-24 Eastbound in Davidson County this morning.
Man arrested in Allen Co. after stolen vehicle located
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man is behind bars in Allen County after authorities suspect that he could be involved in several crimes in other jurisdictions. On Sunday, Allen County Deputies and Scottsville Police Officers located a stolen Ford F-150 that was vacant in the 800 Block of Pope Road. The car was reported stolen out of Burkesville. Officials say the car fled from officers in Bowling Green earlier that evening.
Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash
A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
Confusing ramp has drivers going wrong way in Hendersonville
For the third time in nine months, Elliott said she came face to face with a wrong-way driver on Hwy. 386 in Hendersonville.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place
According to the City of Clarksville, mandatory water restrictions are effective immediately after a 30-inch water transmission line leak. Emergency repairs are underway.
Explosion from oil tank reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) – Fire officials say a crude oil tank exploded in Muhlenberg County. Fire officials say the fire happened at the 2300 block of Highway 853. Greenville Fire Department says one man has been transported to EMS in critical condition. As of around 11:45 a.m., the fire is under control.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
Cave City man charged following police pursuit
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man is facing multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit. A Glasgow Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop Sunday on Aaron Clark due to his headlights not being on. Police say the vehicle did not stop at Grandview Avenue and reached St. Mary’s Court, where police say the driver jumped out and fled on foot.
Driver dies following crash into building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
Woman Injured In Monday Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Russellville Road Truck Theft
A truck was reported stolen on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a 1989 blue Chevrolet pickup truck was taken while the owner left it unattended and warming up around 11 pm. The truck is valued at $1,200 and no arrest has been made.
Man charged with assault in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Cave City man has been arrested after police say a gun was pointed at a woman. On Monday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Withers Street for a domestic complaint. After an investigation, police say they learned Jeffrey R. Coulter had been in a verbal...
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue man was driving drunk when he let his 5-year-old son take over the wheel and crash their car into a neighbor’s yard, according to a court affidavit. Police said a witness told officers he watched the car hit a mailbox in the 8000...
Antioch man killed in hit-and-run crash in Madison; suspect vehicle sought
Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison on Saturday night.
