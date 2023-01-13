Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up commitment from in-state linebacker Anthony Speca
Penn State received its second commitment for the class of 2024. Ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports composite rankings, linebacker Anthony Speca announced he has committed to Penn State for the class of 2024. Speca is a Pittsburgh native and is the fifth-best player in Pennsylvania and the 23rd-best...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State women’s lacrosse brings back important pieces on offense
In a schedule that contained many ranked opponents last season, Penn State finished with a losing record of 6-9. This year it will look to bounce back and start off strong with its first five games played at Panzer Stadium. With a roster that has tremendous versatility in its attacker...
Digital Collegian
Wide receiver Dante Cephas transfers to Penn State from Kent State despite firing of Taylor Stubblefield
Just like last season, Penn State added another receiver from the transfer portal. Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas announced he has committed to the blue and white, he announced on Twitter. Cephas’ best season was in 2021, when he had 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball's Owen Rose named EIVA Defensive Player of the Week
After helping his team get off perfect 2-0 start at home, sophomore Owen Rose took home the EIVA’s Defensive Player of the Week award. The middle blocker accumulated three kills and a career-best nine blocks in the season opener against Daemen. He then followed up this performance with a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball remains at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll
After securing both wins over the weekend, Penn State still sits at No. 4 in the latest AVCA men’s volleyball ranking released on Monday. It’s another week with a lack of movement in rankings, as the top-9 teams remained in the same spot. The Nittany Lions swept Daemen...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey drops in USCHO poll after getting swept by Michigan State
Following its first time being swept this season, Penn State has slipped down to No. 6 in the USCHO rankings. No. 15 Michigan State took down the Nittany Lions in two overtime contests, including a tense Saturday shootout, this past weekend. This pair of loses for the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Big Ten play rolls on for Penn State men's basketball with Wisconsin and Nebraska on horizon
Coming off a dominant 19-point win at home against Indiana, Penn State will hit the road for a Tuesday night throwdown in Madison, Wisconsin. After three days off, the Nittany Lions will return to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center Saturday afternoon to face Nebraska. After losing to...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men’s hockey unveils alternate jerseys ahead of Wear White Game
This Saturday marks Penn State’s annual Wear White Game in Pegula Ice Arena, as the Nittany Lions will play host to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ahead of that contest, Penn State unveiled new white alternate jerseys that will debut during the Jan. 21 Big Ten battle. The blue...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey holds firm at No. 12 in USCHO rankings
Penn State remains slotted in as the No. 12 team in the country following this past weekend’s series opposite RIT. The Nittany Lions handed the Tigers their 16th loss in a row on Friday, Jan. 13, extending the blue and white’s win streak to six in a row.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to bounce back after back-to-back blowout losses
Coming off back-to-back losses by an average of 35 points, Penn State looks to get back on track with a Wednesday night rematch against Big Ten rival Minnesota. Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Iowa sums up how the Lady Lions have been playing over the past week. Getting blown...
Digital Collegian
Penn State Students react to closure of ‘staple’ Gumby’s Pizza
Mikey Olenick had one true love at Penn State throughout the last four years. Olenick (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said his last goodbye to Gumby’s Pizza on Friday night. On Saturday, Gumby’s Pizza posted a sign on its door that said the restaurant is now “permanently closed.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Kiara Zanon named CHA Forward of the Week
Penn State junior Kiara Zanon has been named College Hockey America’s forward of the week following her strong showing against RIT this past weekend. Across the two-game series, Zanon tallied four points, including three goals. Her efforts proved instrumental in Penn State’s solid weekend, as the blue and white...
Digital Collegian
Penn State graduate Josh Portney announces candidacy for State College Borough Council
Josh Portney, a member of the State College Borough Planning commission, announced his candidacy for a 4-year term on the State College Borough Council, according to a release. Portney graduated from Penn State with majors in political science and broadcast journalism with plans to attend Penn State Law, the release...
Digital Collegian
Ranking the best bagels in State College for National Bagel Day | Blog
National Bagel Day was Sunday, and I was on the hunt to find the best bagel locations throughout State College. I was looking for excellent customer service, the softness but also firmness of the bagel, the variety of flavors offered and, of course, the flavor. I had to spend multiple...
Digital Collegian
Drag bingo night featuring Penn State Opulence closes out spring Welcome Week
Student Orientation and Transition Programs and drag organization Opulence collaborated to host Drag Bingo on Friday night to close out Welcome Week. At the event, five rounds of bingo were played to win prizes, which included a humidifier and essential oil diffuser, a $50 Downtown State College gift card, an LED neon sign and a speaker.
Digital Collegian
SPA to present free concert with Quinn XCII, My Hero Zero
Penn State’s Student Programming Association has announced that it will be having Quinn XCII with My Hero Zero for a free concert at 9 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall. The event is a part of the association's annual "SPA Day," according to a SPA...
Digital Collegian
3/20 Coalition, Central PA United host activities in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
To "honor the legacy" of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the 3/20 Coalition and Central PA United hosted activities in the Schlow Centre Region Library on Monday. Centre County community members participated in paper quilt making and board games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library. “The morning...
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion sworn in as 1st woman Centre County Commissioner in 19 years
Amber Concepcion was sworn in as the next Centre County Commissioner Tuesday morning at the Centre County Courthouse. Concepcion replaced fellow democrat Michael Pipe, who announced in December his resignation after being appointed Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s administration. Pipe served as a commissioner for 11 years.
