News Channel Nebraska
Colorado juveniles apprehended in Buffalo County after high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they apprehended two Colorado juveniles after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. The NSP said around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder heading east on Interstate 80 driving about 35 mph. The trooper reportedly tried to do a...
News Channel Nebraska
CPD reports 51 vehicle break-ins in last year, shares vehicle security tips
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- "The less opportunity we present for people that are going to commit these criminal activities, the less criminal activity we are going to have," said Doug Molczyk, Columbus Police Department captain. The Columbus Police Department is warning the public to take action in protecting their vehicles. In...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
News Channel Nebraska
Endangered missing: Aurora couple last seen Jan. 12
FALLS CITY -- The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office posted an endangered missing advisory involving an Aurora couple that was reported missing to Aurora police on Saturday morning. Robert Proctor, 89, and Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen in Grand Island on Jan. 12. They were driving a 2007 Chrysler...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer crash reduces Highway 19 to one lane south of Sidney
LORENZO - Minor injuries were reported when two semi-tractor-trailers crashed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Lorenzo. A driver of a water truck was driving east on County Road 8 when it collided with a flat bed semi-tractor-trailer heading north on Highway 19. Hwy. 19 was reduced to...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
WANE-TV
ISP: Drugs, fake money found in car driving 25 mph under speed limit
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested three Illinois women on drug charges Friday after what a trooper found when he stopped a car going 25 mph under the speed limit. Just before 11:30 a.m., a state trooper in LaGrange County stopped an SUV that was driving...
Accused Arizona meth smuggler, 19, faces possibility of life in prison
PHOENIX — A young Arizona man faces the possibility of life in prison for allegedly trying to smuggle about 175 pounds of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said Friday. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted 19-year-old Isrrael Millan of San Luis on charges of possession with...
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s Arizona driver’s license placed on “hold” by state of Texas; state pursuing a 23-year-old ticket
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Reba Petters says she gets goose bumps when she thinks about her October wedding and the man she married. “He looked so handsome in his tux,” Reba told On Your Side as she looked at her wedding photos. Now that she’s tied the knot,...
News Channel Nebraska
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
kion546.com
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT: No exact time on closing Interstate 80, Highway 30 during winter storm
UPDATE - Unforeseen circumstances changed the Nebraska Department of Transportation's plans to close Interstate 80 and Highway 30 from the Wyoming border to North Platte at midnight Tuesday night, according to Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs. Frerichs says the NDOT will not be setting an exact time to close the...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
FBI: Millions given to illegitimate rehab homes in the Valley targeting Indigenous people
PHOENIX — Some group homes in the Valley promised to help vulnerable Native Americans become sober but are instead taking advantage of them for money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency said it is now investigating illegitimate group homes in the Phoenix area that it believes...
News Channel Nebraska
Two bridges in Hall County, two in Dawson County selected for County Bridge Match Program
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Four Central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
890kdxu.com
Heartbreaking Story Out of Arizona Is Cautionary Tale
A father of three was killed this past summer in the mountains of Arizona in an accident that never should have happened. I guess I can call it a cautionary tale as it was preventable, but the weirdness and unlikeliness of the tragedy means we will likely never have it happen to us. But knowing about it and perhaps saving at least one life makes it worth repeating.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues
A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
News Channel Nebraska
Every Nebraska county now expecting winter weather
HASTINGS, Neb. -- All 93 of Nebraska's counties are now in some form of winter alert. Several western and central Nebraska counties are in a winter storm warning from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday night. The more northern locations could receive up to a foot of snow. Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas,...
