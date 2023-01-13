ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

Comments / 9

Related
News Channel Nebraska

CPD reports 51 vehicle break-ins in last year, shares vehicle security tips

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- "The less opportunity we present for people that are going to commit these criminal activities, the less criminal activity we are going to have," said Doug Molczyk, Columbus Police Department captain. The Columbus Police Department is warning the public to take action in protecting their vehicles. In...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Endangered missing: Aurora couple last seen Jan. 12

FALLS CITY -- The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office posted an endangered missing advisory involving an Aurora couple that was reported missing to Aurora police on Saturday morning. Robert Proctor, 89, and Loveda Proctor, 92, were last seen in Grand Island on Jan. 12. They were driving a 2007 Chrysler...
AURORA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
KEARNEY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi-tractor-trailer crash reduces Highway 19 to one lane south of Sidney

LORENZO - Minor injuries were reported when two semi-tractor-trailers crashed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Lorenzo. A driver of a water truck was driving east on County Road 8 when it collided with a flat bed semi-tractor-trailer heading north on Highway 19. Hwy. 19 was reduced to...
SIDNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa company and owners sentenced to probation after violating Lacey Act in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW, Neb -- An Iowa company and its owners were sentenced to probation after they pleaded guilty to violating the Lacey Act in Broken Bow. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar, 33-year-old Sarah E. Bowmar, and their company Bowmar Bowhunting LLC, all of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 12. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act prohibits the trafficking in interstate commerce "tainted" (i.e., taken in violation of a law or regulation) wildlife, fish, or indigenous plants. Josh and Sarah Bowmar were sentenced to three years of probation each along with 40 hours of community service each. They are also ordered to pay a $75,000 fine ($25,000 each), a $44,000 money judgment instead of forfeiting certain property, and $13,000 restitution. The Bowmars can not hunt or take part in any activities associated with hunting within the District of Nebraska during the period of probation.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police searching for missing Aurora Couple

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
AURORA, NE
kion546.com

Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

NDOT: No exact time on closing Interstate 80, Highway 30 during winter storm

UPDATE - Unforeseen circumstances changed the Nebraska Department of Transportation's plans to close Interstate 80 and Highway 30 from the Wyoming border to North Platte at midnight Tuesday night, according to Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs. Frerichs says the NDOT will not be setting an exact time to close the...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow emergencies declared in northeast Nebraska towns

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Both O'Neill and Norfolk have declared a snow emergency for Wednesday. The City of O'Neill announced there is to be no parking on Emergency Snow Routes; and the remainder of the town is asked to only park on the odd number side of the streets. Norfolk has...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two bridges in Hall County, two in Dawson County selected for County Bridge Match Program

WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Four Central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
HALL COUNTY, NE
890kdxu.com

Heartbreaking Story Out of Arizona Is Cautionary Tale

A father of three was killed this past summer in the mountains of Arizona in an accident that never should have happened. I guess I can call it a cautionary tale as it was preventable, but the weirdness and unlikeliness of the tragedy means we will likely never have it happen to us. But knowing about it and perhaps saving at least one life makes it worth repeating.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Man arrested in Arizona as search for missing Oklahoma child continues

A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and two people have been arrested, including one in Arizona, after a postal carrier found the girl's 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office and booked into jail in Caddo County on...
CYRIL, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Every Nebraska county now expecting winter weather

HASTINGS, Neb. -- All 93 of Nebraska's counties are now in some form of winter alert. Several western and central Nebraska counties are in a winter storm warning from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday night. The more northern locations could receive up to a foot of snow. Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy