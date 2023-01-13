While Oilers winger Evander Kane was believed to be well ahead of schedule, it was still expected that he’d be out a little while longer. However, as team reporter Jamie Umbach relays, the veteran was a full participant in practice today and is hoping to be cleared to return to the lineup on Tuesday against Seattle. Kane has missed the last 31 games after having his wrist sliced by a skate and would be a huge addition to their top six forward group.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO