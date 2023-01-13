Read full article on original website
Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko could return sooner than expected
Originally slated to be out for at least a month, St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko could be back in the lineup sooner than expected. Lou Korac of NHL.com and Inside the Blues reports that Tarasenko was a full participant in Blues practice on Sunday morning, just two weeks after sustaining a hand injury on New Year’s Eve.
Oilers hoping Evander Kane returns to lineup Tuesday
While Oilers winger Evander Kane was believed to be well ahead of schedule, it was still expected that he’d be out a little while longer. However, as team reporter Jamie Umbach relays, the veteran was a full participant in practice today and is hoping to be cleared to return to the lineup on Tuesday against Seattle. Kane has missed the last 31 games after having his wrist sliced by a skate and would be a huge addition to their top six forward group.
Canadiens place three forwards on injured reserve
The Montreal Canadiens have moved three forwards to injured reserve, giving the designation to Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Juraj Slafkovsky. All three will be out indefinitely, while additional testing is performed. In their place, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick have been recalled. Sean Monahan has also been moved to...
Senators center Josh Norris could return to ice this week
It’s been an important practice today for the Ottawa Senators, with numerous updates from head coach D.J. Smith relayed by the Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch. The most consequential of them surrounds the status of star center Josh Norris, who Smith says is closing in on a return to the lineup, which could come this week.
Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52
Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Raiders' GM Ziegler on Josh Jacobs' Future With Team
Josh Jacobs wants to be a Las Vegas Raider next season, but his future is up in the air.
A salary cap deep dive for the Ottawa Senators
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
Report: Lightning interested in former Stanley Cup champion
The Tampa Bay Lightning and Luke Schenn had a nice time together. Two years, two Stanley Cup championships. Then they parted ways, with one choosing security and proximity to family. Now it seems that they might want to rekindle an old fling. The Lightning have shown interest in re-acquiring Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko working on extension
While most of the headlines from today’s news conference with Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford will be about the “major surgery” coming up for the roster, or the lame-duck status of Bruce Boudreau, there was at least one nugget of positive news for fans. Rutherford said that...
Maple Leafs announce Nick Robertson, Mac Hollowell underwent surgery
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Nick Robertson and Mac Hollowell have both undergone surgery. Robertson’s procedure was to his shoulder and will keep him out for the next six months. Hollowell had a procedure on a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks.
Alex Nedeljkovic, Nicholas Caamano on waivers
A pair of players are on the waiver wire Sunday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that the Detroit Red Wings have waived former rookie sensation Alex Nedeljkovic, while the Dallas Stars have waived forward Nicholas Caamano. Nedeljkovic’s storybook run in 2020-21 with the Carolina Hurricanes seems like a distant memory...
Canucks looking at 'major surgery' to roster before next season
When Jim Rutherford sat in front of the collected Vancouver media Monday, it was to address the Tanner Pearson situation. Flanked by two of the team’s medical staff, he tried to explain that the club did everything right in Pearson’s case, but setbacks resulted in an issue that will keep him out the rest of the year.
Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov
With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
Coyotes reportedly open to trading Karel Vejmelka
The Arizona Coyotes haven’t been a good team this year, and they’re currently sitting close to the basement of the NHL standings. That poor performance has come despite the best efforts of netminder Karel Vejmelka, though, who has greatly impressed this season. While Vejmelka’s box score numbers don’t...
Seahawks Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals
The Seattle Seahawks officially signed nine players to futures contracts on Monday for the 2023 season. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thompson, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round...
Free agent stock watch: Goalies
With the new year upon us, the NHL season is in full swing. Teams are jockeying for playoff position, and many players with expiring contracts across the NHL are playing games that could ultimately determine what type of payday they might receive in the summer. In a multi-part series, we’ll...
Red Wings activate defenseman Robert Hagg off IR
With Alex Nedeljkovic clearing waivers Monday, the Detroit Red Wings were able to clear a roster spot by sending him to the Grand Rapids Griffins. While some expected that spot to go to Filip Zadina, it is a different injured player who will be activated. Robert Hagg is coming off...
