Columbus County, NC

rew-online.com

Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington

Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT provides update on Leland highway work

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road construction has been taking place around Leland for the last several months. The NCDOT has provided an update on the progress of the projects. Resurfacing work on US 17 and US 74 is mostly complete. The temporary lines will eventually be redone with high visibility paint.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Graffiti displaying racist language alongside new sound wall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County sheriff’s office investigating racial slurs painted on some of the sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff extension. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to look into the incident nearly two weeks ago. The graffiti was put onto several sections of the wall between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road. At this point, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a suspect or suspects.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case

CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK

LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

