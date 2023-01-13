WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County sheriff’s office investigating racial slurs painted on some of the sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff extension. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to look into the incident nearly two weeks ago. The graffiti was put onto several sections of the wall between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road. At this point, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a suspect or suspects.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO