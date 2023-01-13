Read full article on original website
Related
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
WECT
Chair of Brunswick County Democratic Party seeking state party seat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Eric Terashima, the current chairman of the Brunswick County Democratic Party, says he plans to run for the same position with the state democratic party when members gather virtually for the 2023 Winter State Executive Committee Meeting on February 11. Terashima, who has held the...
whqr.org
After exiting State Senate race amid harassment allegations, Jason Minnicozzi rejoins district attorney's office
The allegations date back to 2015 when, according to employment records provided by the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Minnicozzi was employed by the New Hanover County public defender’s office. A young woman, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid additional harassment, alleged Minnicozzi used his position as a court...
Rev. Ricky Banks encourages crowd to ‘move forward’ at MLK celebration
LUMBERTON — The overarching message delivered to the crowd gathered Monday at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lumberton during a cele
WECT
New Columbus County Sheriff hopes to restore trust between office, community
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff Bill Rogers is less than two weeks into his four-year appointment and faces challenges in running an office that became the subject of state and federal investigations into former Sheriff Jody Greene. Rogers was appointed to fill the remainder of Greene’s first...
rew-online.com
Olive Tree Affordable Housing Enters Into North Carolina Market With The Acquisition Of Multifamily Community in Wilmington
Olive Tree Affordable Housing,the affordable housing affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, a mission driven private investment company with a focus on real estate, today announced the acquisition of The Life at Lakeside Villas, a 429-unit, affordable multifamily community located at 1519 Lake Branch Drive in Wilmington, North Carolina. With equity provided by the American South Fund Management Team, Olive Tree has announced a capital improvement program that is slated to begin in Q2 2023 to enhance the quality of life for residents.
WECT
Oates resigns as Brunswick County Schools Superintendent
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates has announced his resignation effective Feb. 20, according to a district spokesperson. Oates, who has been with the district since 2015, is leaving to become the deputy state superintendent of public instruction. Oates was named the school system’s superintendent...
Flood closes VA dialysis clinic in Fayetteville, patients worried about disrupted treatment
Some veteran patients are growing fed up after a flood at a Fayetteville dialysis clinic disrupted their treatment.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland highway work
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road construction has been taking place around Leland for the last several months. The NCDOT has provided an update on the progress of the projects. Resurfacing work on US 17 and US 74 is mostly complete. The temporary lines will eventually be redone with high visibility paint.
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Graffiti displaying racist language alongside new sound wall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County sheriff’s office investigating racial slurs painted on some of the sound barrier walls on the new Military Cutoff extension. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to look into the incident nearly two weeks ago. The graffiti was put onto several sections of the wall between Putnam Drive and Lendire Road. At this point, no arrests have been made and there is no description of a suspect or suspects.
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
WECT
Portion of Market St. shut down near N 30th St. following traffic incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that the east and westbound lanes are currently shut down at the 3000 block of Market St. following a traffic incident. According to the announcement, an incident involving a truck and power lines has caused the closure near N 30th...
WECT
“I have no words,” community leader addresses racist graffiti
Wilmington celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at annual parade. Though it was a chilly day in the Port City, people lined the streets of Downtown Wilmington for the 21st annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “We thank everybody for what they did...
North Carolina man guilty of dealing fentanyl, heroin; son was in same room as drugs, US attorney says
During the drug deals, the dad bragged about how successful he was at dealing drugs and how he operated to avoid being caught, officials said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Great White Shark pings off Brunswick County coast
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Ocearch — an organization that helps track sharks — has pinged a Great White Shark off our coast. The ping took place Friday off Brunswick County. It’s named Scot, and is an adult male measuring around 12 feet. It weighs more...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrest made in Columbus County alleged homicide case
CLARENDON, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to an alleged homicide earlier this month. 21-year-old Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas of Tabor City was arrested on January 16th. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Martin Luther King Jr. was scheduled to speak in Wilmington two days before assassination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks 37 years since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was first observed across the United States in 1986. As millions across the country honor the life of King, those in Wilmington are again recognizing the connection between the Port City and MLK. On the...
Scotland County Branch NAACP honors MLK
LAURINBURG — On Monday, Jan. 16, the Scotland County Branch NAACP honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Community members gathered at Old Pope’s parking lot on Atkinson Street and traveled to Bright Hopewell Baptist Church on North Main Street, where a celebration immediately followed the march.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for firearm charge
Kendale Tyrone Strange, 45, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 86 months in prison December 28, 2022 for possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. According to the release, the gun that Strange illegally possessed was previously used in...
Comments / 1