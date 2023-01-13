Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Convicted man gets new trial for 2008 deadly home invasion
CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County judge has thrown out the conviction of a man who has spent the last 13 years in jail on murder charges. Marcus Sapp was found guilty in the home invasion murder of an Oakley man in 2008. Judge Jody Leubbers ruled that there was...
Fox 19
Woman charged with murder after beating man with his own cane returns to court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman accused of murdering a man by beating him with his own cane returns to court Tuesday. Tiffany Carr, 29, is set to appear at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz. Carr has the option to plead out or request a...
Fox 19
1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
2 arrested on meth charges after Indiana woman falsely claimed to be kidnapping victim, police say
MADISON, Ind. — Police arrested two people in southern Indiana on meth charges after a woman claimed to be a kidnapping victim. The Madison Police Dept. was contacted by Indiana State Police Saturday after a woman called for help, telling ISP dispatchers that she had been kidnapped and was currently in a car travelling from […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Parents charged after allegedly leaving autistic son in car for more than 1 hour
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The parents of a 2-year-old child with autism pleaded not guilty to charges after they allegedly left their son alone in a car for more than an hour. Robert Williams and Mary Smith are each facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children, according to documents...
Man charged for selling fake Bengals tickets
Timothy Nesmith is charged with trademark counterfeiting and is being held on a $20,000 bond, according to court documents.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
Body found in Dayton after fatal shooting
The woman was found deceased next to the Fortune Drive Thru located at 3528 West Third Street.
911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’
DAYTON — 911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning. News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking. Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving...
Fox 19
73-year-old woman dead in weekend crash suffered ‘medical emergency,’ Milford police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 73-year-old woman is dead after a weekend crash in Milford, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Yvonne Patrick of Covington succumbed Sunday at Bethesda North Hospital, a coroner’s report shows. Milford police believe she experienced a medical emergency that led to the crash,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
WLWT 5
Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Officers are investigating an assault with injuries at Rees E Price Academy in East Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
focushillsboro.com
Woman From Hillsboro Receives 4.5-year Sentence In Operation Ice Breaker Case
Ice Breaker Case: A lady from Hillsboro was given a 4.5-year term for her role in the narcotics investigation known as “Operation Ice Breaker,” which was conducted by the Highland County Task Force. The grand jury in Highland County, Ohio, indicted 44-year-old Tiffany Greene on 14 counts in July 2022.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
Fox 19
Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’
DAYTON — A large search was launched Sunday in the hopes of finding a missing woman last seen in Trotwood. According to Dayton Police Department, Cierra Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood. Chapman was driving...
Comments / 3