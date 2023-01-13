ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

1 dead in Clermont County shooting, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A person is dead Tuesday night from a shooting in Batavia Township. It happened on Magnolia Drive, which is located off Amelia-Olive Branch Road about a mile and a half north of OH-125. Reports of the shooting surfaced around 6:55 p.m. A Clermont County Sheriff’s Office detective...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an assault on Edwards Road

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries on Edwards Road in Hyde Park. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for suspected hit-and-run driver

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying the driver of the pictured vehicle. >> TRENDING: Search underway for missing woman; police believe disappearance to be ‘well planned out’. The driver is suspected of a hit-and-run crash Thursday, January 5. Anyone with...
KETTERING, OH
Fox 19

Elwood Jones released on bond after three decades on death row

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Elwood Jones was released Saturday after spending nearly three decades in prison, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Jones was convicted for the 1994 murder of Rhoda Nathan but has maintained his innocence and fought to appeal his conviction. Last month, a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted him a new trial after concluding prosecutors did not turn over evidence to Jones’ attorneys that were relevant to his case.
CINCINNATI, OH

