Cubs Convention kicks off today

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Although opening day at Wrigley Field might seem eons away, Cubs fans can whet their baseball appetites this weekend.

The three-day Cubs convention kicks off this evening at the Sheraton Grand Chicago with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. The brainchild of former Cubs executive John McDonough, the first convention was held in 1986 and has allowed one of baseball’s most rabid fan bases the chance to rub elbows with their diamond heroes from past and present. The weekend is packed with autograph sessions, Q&A panels, and even a youth baseball clinic.

This year marks the first Cubs winter meet and greet in three years, since the pandemic began in 2020.

Friday and weekend passes, as well hotel accommodations remain available .

Here is full itinerary for the 2023 Cubs Convention:

Friday, January 13, 2023

5-6 p.m. Marquee Sports Network: Red Carpet Special

6-7 p.m. Opening Ceremony – Main Sheraton Ballroom

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Arrive early to secure your seat!

7:15-7:45 p.m. Surprise Signings, Stages C-F – Cubs Alley

7:30-9:30 p.m. Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Saturday, January 14, 2023

AUTOGRAPHS : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Cubs Alley

SESSIONS :

9-9:45 a.m. The Ricketts Family session

Main Sheraton Ballroom

10-10:45 a.m. Baseball Operations Update with Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins

11-11:45 a.m. Ross and the Coaches

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: David Ross, Willie Harris, Tommy Hottovy, Dustin Kelly & Mike Napoli

12-12:55 p.m. The Compound Podcast with Ian Happ – Live Recording

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Tucker Barnhart, Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes, Mark Grace & Nico Hoerner

1-1:45 p.m. On the Mound

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Kyle Hendricks, Adrian Sampson, Drew Smyly, Jameson Taillon, Keegan Thompson & Hayden Wesneski

2-2:45 p.m. Business Operations Update – Presented by Wintrust

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Crane Kenney, David Cromwell and Colin Faulkner

3-4 p.m. Kids Only Press Conference presented by Advocate Children’s Hospital

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Adbert Alzolay, Brad Boxberger, Brandon Hughes, Christopher Morel, Justin Steele & Patrick Wisdom

4:15-5 p.m. The Road to Wrigley with Cubs Minor League Prospects

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Panelists: Dan Kantrovitz, Ben Brown, Brennen Davis, Chase Strump, Daniel Palencia, DJ Herz, Ed Howard, Jordan Nwogu, Jordan Wicks, Kevin Alcantara, Matt Mervis, Miguel Amaya, Owen Caissie, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Ryan Jensen

7:30-10 p.m. Cubs Bingo presented by Budweiser

Main Sheraton Ballroom

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

10-11 p.m. Harry Carayoke presented by Budweiser

Budweiser Chi Bar – Sheraton Lobby

Sunday, January 15, 2023 9 a.m. to Noon

AUTOGRAPHS: 9 a.m. to Noon – Cubs Alley

YOUTH BASEBALL CLINIC: 9-11:30 a.m. – Main Sheraton Ballroom

*Pre-registration required to participate.

Registration is full at this time. To join the waitlist email cubsrbi@cubs.com.

CLARK’S CLUBHOUSE: 9 a.m. to Noon – Chicago Ballrooms VIII-X

