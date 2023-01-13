ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

WNYT

2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges

25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation

An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
WNYT

New chargers brought against Albany County inmates

New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Cohoes man was drunken driving with three kids in car

A man from Cohoes is accused of driving under the influence, with three kids in the car. Michael Smith, 29, was arrested in Watervliet on Jan. 9, after he was pulled over near 25th Street and Second Avenue. Police just released the information on Tuesday. Smith was high, and there...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in

Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

Averill Park teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child

An Averill Park High School teacher is on leave, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child. Peter Bertram sent indecent photos and statements to the child on their cell phone, said police, who add the victim is not a student at the school. Bertram surrendered himself. He was arraigned...
AVERILL PARK, NY
WNYT

Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger

COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man

A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Man accused of pointing gun at Uber driver in Colonie

A man is accused of pointing a gun at his Uber driver. Omjasisa Felder, 52, got in an argument with the driver, said Colonie Police. It ended with him pointing a gun at the driver before heading into the Tru by Hilton on 798 Albany-Shaker Road. Two guns were then...
COLONIE, NY

