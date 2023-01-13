Read full article on original website
WNYT
2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges
25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
WNYT
Berkshire County armed robbery under investigation
An armed robbery in a Berkshire County store is under investigation. A masked person displayed a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli Sunday night. The suspect is at large. Three employees were taken to Berkshire Medical Center to be evaluated and were later released, the Lee Police...
WNYT
New chargers brought against Albany County inmates
New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
3 Kids Found In Car Of Drugged Driver In Watervliet, Police Say
A 29-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving high on drugs with children in the car, authorities said. Albany County resident Michael Smith, of Cohoes, was arrested following a traffic stop in Watervliet late Monday night, Jan. 9, according to Watervliet Police. Officers stopped Smith at...
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
WNYT
Police: Cohoes man was drunken driving with three kids in car
A man from Cohoes is accused of driving under the influence, with three kids in the car. Michael Smith, 29, was arrested in Watervliet on Jan. 9, after he was pulled over near 25th Street and Second Avenue. Police just released the information on Tuesday. Smith was high, and there...
WNYT
Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in
Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release names of police officers who ‘took action’ in fatal shooting of perp
TOWN OF SOUTHEAST – State Police on Monday released the names of the two officers “required to take action” on January 10 when they shot and killed a man who was stabbing his girlfriend in Putnam County. They were identified as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy...
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru
A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.
Police: Drugged Cohoes man drives with 3 kids
A Cohoes man was nabbed by Watervliet Police on Monday, January 9, after he allegedly drove three kids around the city while high on an unnamed drug.
Inmate arrested for allegedly promoting contraband in prison
An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility was arrested for allegedly promoting prison contraband, as well as possessing a weapon. Messiah Lamb, 25, faces several charges.
WNYT
Averill Park teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child
An Averill Park High School teacher is on leave, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child. Peter Bertram sent indecent photos and statements to the child on their cell phone, said police, who add the victim is not a student at the school. Bertram surrendered himself. He was arraigned...
WNYT
Cohoes man recounts vicious attack by a stranger
COHOES – Damien Bacon was home with his girlfriend in Cohoes on December 30, when he heard yelling outside. First, his girlfriend’s mother went out. “I heard her yelling with a man, so I came down my stairs, my porch, and as soon as he saw me, he met me halfway into my driveway,” he said.
ACSO: Inmate adds charges after contraband was found
Albany country sheriffs office reports the arrest of Dahmeek J. McDonald, 28 which took place on January 12. McDonald allegedly had contraband inside the Albany County Correctional Facility.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
WNYT
Car fire leads to charges for Pittsfield man
A Pittsfield man is facing charges after police responded to a car on fire. A driver crashed into a parked car on East Street in Pittsfield last Thursday night, then kept going about a mile when his own car caught fire, police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle.
WNYT
Man accused of pointing gun at Uber driver in Colonie
A man is accused of pointing a gun at his Uber driver. Omjasisa Felder, 52, got in an argument with the driver, said Colonie Police. It ended with him pointing a gun at the driver before heading into the Tru by Hilton on 798 Albany-Shaker Road. Two guns were then...
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
