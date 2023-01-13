Read full article on original website
Related
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses To Tell Fox News Host If She'll Endorse Trump
The Arkansas governor and former Trump administration official wouldn't say if she'd support the former president in 2024.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Don Lemon Gets Testy With Chuck Schumer Over Comment On Biden Docs Coverage
"It’s not just buzzing around," Lemon told Schumer after his comment on Friday.
Conservative Pundit Spots George Santos Lie That Shows He’s A ‘Complete Sociopath’
The enthusiasm with which the scandal-plagued New York Republican told the falsehood stood out to Charlie Sykes.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 Massive Flaw In Trump's Latest Defense
The ex-president's old words come back to haunt him.
Stephen Colbert Reveals What Republican Insiders Really Think Of Ron DeSantis
The "Late Show" host spots the one key factor that could end Ron DeSantis' presidential aspirations.
New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds
“To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen."
White House Calls GOP Frenzy Over Biden Classified Docs 'Shamelessly Hypocritical'
The GOP-led House Oversight Committee is investigating the president over the documents, but has no plans to probe Donald Trump's cache of government files.
Mehdi Hasan Calls Out Merrick Garland For Pandering To Bad-Faith Republicans
"The hypocrisy and bad faith of the modern GOP should be clear to anyone paying attention," the MSNBC host said. "So, perhaps Merrick Garland just isn't."
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will
The late-night host thinks he knows what'll really happen to the ex-president's money.
Russian Serial Killer Who Murdered 80 Women Volunteers for Ukraine front
Mikhail Popkov told Russian TV that his military background is now "quite in demand."
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s World Economic Forum Vow Has Critics Saying The Same Thing
Critics on Twitter taunted the far-right lawmaker over her promise.
Deaf student's lawsuit at center of Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a case that could make it more difficult for students with disabilities to resolve problems quickly when they're not getting needed assistance in public schools. The question for the justices involves a federal law that guarantees disabled...
Comments / 0