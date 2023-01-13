The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet for the first time this season when they square off during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. San Francisco punched its ticket to the second weekend of the NFL playoffs 2023 with a 41-23 win against Seattle as a nine-point home favorite. Dallas went on the road and blew out Tampa Bay on Monday, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 31-14 final. The 49ers are four-point favorites in the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Divisional Round NFL lines should you target with your Divisional Round NFL bets? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

19 HOURS AGO