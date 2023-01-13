Read full article on original website
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
'When I Find Things I Have A Lot Of Conviction In, I Go All-in': Ryan Cohen's Stake In Alibaba And History Of Activism
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has made a name for himself for investments in several companies that became popular with retail traders, including GameStop Corp GME and Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY. Now, a new holding by Cohen has been announced. Here’s a look at his new stake and the past...
Is Alibaba Stock Headed Toward $150? Here's A Look At The Chart
Alibaba is trading with an inside bar pattern on Tuesday and may be settling into a bull flag. If the bull flag pattern plays out, the measured move is about 33%. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd. - ADR BABA is trading about 1% lower on Tuesday in consolidation after surging 35% between Dec. 30 and Friday.
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Scaramucci Says 'Ninth Circle Of Hell' Reserved For SBF: 'Thought Sam Was Mark Zuckerberg Of Crypto'
SkyBridge Capital managing partner Anthony Scaramucci has spoken openly about the "betrayal" he experienced in the wake of the FTX debacle with Sam Bankman-Fried, someone he previously considered a friend. What Happened: At Casper Lab’s Blockchain Hub event in Davos, Switzerland on Monday, Scaramucci expressed his feelings of betrayal and...
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
Why Trip.com Group Shares Are Falling
Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM shares are trading lower by 3.84% to $36.09 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded...
