Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Is Alibaba Stock Headed Toward $150? Here's A Look At The Chart

Alibaba is trading with an inside bar pattern on Tuesday and may be settling into a bull flag. If the bull flag pattern plays out, the measured move is about 33%. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd. - ADR BABA is trading about 1% lower on Tuesday in consolidation after surging 35% between Dec. 30 and Friday.
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Mark Zuckerberg On Elon Musk's Approach To Twitter Content Moderation: 'It's Going To Be Very Interesting...'

Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg commented on Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s approach to content moderation on Twitter at DealBook Summit in November 2022. What Happened: Zuckerberg said, “it’s going to be very interesting to see how this plays out in terms of the approaches he’s taking,” reported CNBC. “I would guess that not everything is going to work, but I think some things might work."
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Why Trip.com Group Shares Are Falling

Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM shares are trading lower by 3.84% to $36.09 going into the close of Tuesday's session. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower after China's GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter. What Happened?. Our Benzinga team reported, for 2022, the world’s second-largest economy recorded...
