thegazebogazette.com
Sheriff Arrests Woman for Forgery at Bank
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Maureen Winters who resides in the county on one felony count of Uttering Forgery. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 6, 2022, Winters went a local bank in Saucier, MS, and cashed a $6000.00 check that was later determined to be fraudulent.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting
Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
WLOX
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
WLOX
Former Jackson County supervisor Frank Leach remembered for his heart
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Jackson County are remembering former supervisor Frank Leach who died Monday night. Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.
WPMI
Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
WDAM-TV
Man sentenced to over 11 years on multiple charges, including ‘animal crushing’
GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Mobile, Ala., man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced Thursday in United States District Court in Gulfport. U.S. Attorney Darren...
Mobile convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted Mobile felon was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being in the possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, was arrested by Mobile police officers during a traffic stop on June 11, […]
NOLA.com
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested
Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
WALA-TV FOX10
Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Sea Coast Echo
Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies
The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
WLOX
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
WLOX

Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered 'armed & dangerous'
