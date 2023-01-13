ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
thegazebogazette.com

Sheriff Arrests Woman for Forgery at Bank

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Maureen Winters who resides in the county on one felony count of Uttering Forgery. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 6, 2022, Winters went a local bank in Saucier, MS, and cashed a $6000.00 check that was later determined to be fraudulent.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi Police investigating domestic-related shooting

Biloxi Police are investigating a domestic incident that left one man dead and another in the hospital. Officers were called to a residence in the 4100 block of Victoria Lane about 3:57 a.m. this morning to find a man dead. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim as 46-year-old...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WLOX

One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning. Biloxi Police say officers responded to the 4100 Block of Victoria Lane around 3:57 a.m. after the incident was reported. When they got there, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
BILOXI, MS
WPMI

Police: BC Rain student detained on campus with stolen gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student at BC Rain has been detained and secured in the office of BC Rain High School after they were found with a weapon. Police say the school is not in lockdown and the situation is contained. A police spokesperson did...
WKRG News 5

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested

Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Capital murder conviction caps busy week of homicide trials in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found Antonio Maurice Collier guilty of capital murder, capping a busy week of homicide trials. Mobile County prosecutors took the death penalty off the table in Collier’s trial, meaning his conviction will result in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Windom formally will sentence Collier, 41, next month.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Sea Coast Echo

Local police, deputies probing rash of armed robberies

The Bay St. Louis and Waveland police departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of armed robberies and attempted robberies across the county in recent months. The latest occurred last week, when an as-yet unidentified suspect attempted to rob the Hwy. 90 Quick Stop —...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
CBS 42

Police search for 2 Alabama men wanted in fatal shooting outside Mississippi casino

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Police announced warrants have been issued for two Alabama men in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September 2022. D’Iberville police said warrants were issued for 19-year-old Dewayne Rowser, Jr., of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard. The two men each […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Alabama men are now charged with a September murder in D’Iberville. Darrius Rowser, 19, from Mobile, and Karmelo Derks, 18, from Prichard, AL are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus “Nick” Craig, 36. Around 1 a.m....
D'IBERVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy