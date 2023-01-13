ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Photos: Smithsonian Exhibition is now on display at Loma Colorado Library

A traveling Smithsonian exhibition has made a stop in Rio Rancho. “The Way We Worked,” an exhibition created by the National Archives and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, is on display now at Lomo Colorado Library. The exhibition looks at how work is a central element in American culture by exploring the changes to the work force and work environments over the past 150 years. It features five free-standing exhibition structures, with photographs, text panels and object cases, three video monitors, one audio component, a cellphone-based tour and one outdoor banner.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Lower Montoyas Bank Stabilization Project finishes

The Lower Montoyas Bank Stabilization Project was completed on Thursday, Jan. 12, and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony the next day. The project was funded by a FEMA/DHSEM Pre-disaster Mitigation Grant in the amount of 3.2 million dollars with additional funding from state of New Mexico Capital Outlay Funds, the city of Rio Rancho and SSCAFCA Bond Funds at a total cost of $4.032 million.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

PGA pros coming here in late April

A gorgeous setting for golfers … anyone, really. The PGA of America announced today (Jan. 17) that Twin Warriors Golf Club at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa and Santa Ana Golf Club, will host the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, April 30-May 3. The two golf courses – both gems on the Southwest golfing scene – are located at Santa Ana Pueblo.
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Rain and chance of snow, MLK

Today is already looking stormy and will have slight chances of rain into tonight when it could turn into snow. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Light rain and snow continue west and central NM today but minimal impacts expected. Snow increases again tonight through Tuesday. Be prepared for some winter driving conditions over the higher terrain.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rainy and gusty day

After the question of snow or rain yesterday, today will be full of rain and high winds. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Though gusty winds are expected today, winds will be stronger Wednesday.”. The weather won’t let up this week and is expected to produce rain, snow, and more...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rams, even without the big man inside, have no problem beating Roswell

RRHS’s Josiah Marfil (24) plays some D against a Coyote Friday in the RAC. Marfil came off the bench and scored 11 points in the Rams’64-46 victory. (Herron photo) Although the host Rio Rancho High School boys basketball team was without its big man inside, the Rams still had more than enough firepower last Friday to defeat Class 4A Roswell, 64-46, in the RAC.
RIO RANCHO, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy