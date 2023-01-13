A traveling Smithsonian exhibition has made a stop in Rio Rancho. “The Way We Worked,” an exhibition created by the National Archives and adapted for travel by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, is on display now at Lomo Colorado Library. The exhibition looks at how work is a central element in American culture by exploring the changes to the work force and work environments over the past 150 years. It features five free-standing exhibition structures, with photographs, text panels and object cases, three video monitors, one audio component, a cellphone-based tour and one outdoor banner.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO